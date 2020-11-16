New Cashmere sold for $5.5 million | Video

THE 4458 hectare (11,016 acre) St George irrigation/grazing property New Cashmere has been sold for $5.5 million walk in, walk out through Colliers International.



Promoted as a "drought proofing fodder factory", the property has 489ha developed for flood irrigation and 3961ha of grazing.

Marketing agent said the land had been valued at more than $5m.

New Cashmere was offered walk in, walk out including substantial farming plant and equipment, tools and sundries, livestock handling equipment, and about 500 large bales of this season's forage sorghum.

Collier International's promotional video for New Cashmere

New Cashmere features four high capacity irrigation bores and a 2400 megalitre water licence.

The grazing country is divided into nine paddocks supported by an extensive laneway system. In addition, the majority of the boundary is exclusion fenced.

Stock water includes large dams and bore water concrete troughs.

Improvements include a set of all steel cattle yards with an undercover working area, large machinery shed, commodity bunker and wash down bay.

New Cashmere is being offered on a walk in, walk out basis by the estate of Ray Kidd.



The marketing of New Cashmere was handled by Phillip Kelly, Colliers International.

