A SPECTACULAR 393 hectare (971 acre) mountain country, forest grazing property on four titles is on the market.

Located in the Scenic Rim at Kerry, about 15 minutes from Beaudesert, Jingeri has first-class improvements developed with a best-practice mindset for flora/fauna conservation and holistic cattle grazing

The property is described as an ideal large acreage to enjoy trail bikes and horse riding as well as run about 100 breeders.



Jingeri will be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on December 11.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Jingeri.

There is a seasonal creek that runs along the property's valley, three dams and two bores connected to a trough system.

Jingeri's two homesteads are set in a park-like environment overlooking jacaranda trees, an ancient fig tree, and across the valley.

Jingeri's two homesteads are set in a park-like environment.

There are excellent steel cattle yards, horse yards and fencing, a large new four bay shed and the original five bay farm shed.

Jingeri also has a 16ha carbon offset arrangement in place.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Ed Dalton, 0418 186 880, Ray White Rural.

MORE READING: 'Charters Towers: Hewitt's Mount Cooper heads to auction'.

The story 'Holistic' Jingeri auction on December 11 | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.