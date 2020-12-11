'Holistic' Jingeri on the market | Video

THE spetacular 393 hectare (971 acre) Scenic Rim property Jingeri is on the market after being passed in at auction for $2 million.



Located at Kerry, about 15 minutes from Beaudesert, Jingeri has first-class improvements developed with a best-practice mindset for flora/fauna conservation and holistic cattle grazing.

The property is mountain country, forest grazing country and i sdescribed as an ideal large acreage to enjoy trail bikes and horse riding as well as run about 100 breeders.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Jingeri.

There is a seasonal creek that runs along the property's valley, three dams and two bores connected to a trough system.

Jingeri's two homesteads are set in a park-like environment overlooking jacaranda trees, an ancient fig tree, and across the valley.

There are excellent steel cattle yards, horse yards and fencing, a large new four bay shed and the original five bay farm shed.

Jingeri is in four titles and also has a 16ha carbon offset arrangement in place.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Ed Dalton, 0418 186 880, Ray White Rural.

