'Holistic' Jingeri on the market | Video

Ray White Rural: Scenic Rim property Jingeri is on the market after being passed in at auction for $2 million.

Scenic Rim property Jingeri is on the market after being passed in at Ray White Rural auction.

THE spetacular 393 hectare (971 acre) Scenic Rim property Jingeri is on the market after being passed in at auction for $2 million.

Located at Kerry, about 15 minutes from Beaudesert, Jingeri has first-class improvements developed with a best-practice mindset for flora/fauna conservation and holistic cattle grazing.

The property is mountain country, forest grazing country and i sdescribed as an ideal large acreage to enjoy trail bikes and horse riding as well as run about 100 breeders.

There is a seasonal creek that runs along the property's valley, three dams and two bores connected to a trough system.

Jingeri's two homesteads are set in a park-like environment overlooking jacaranda trees, an ancient fig tree, and across the valley.

Jingeri's two homesteads are set in a park-like environment.

There are excellent steel cattle yards, horse yards and fencing, a large new four bay shed and the original five bay farm shed.

Jingeri is in four titles and also has a 16ha carbon offset arrangement in place.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Ed Dalton, 0418 186 880, Ray White Rural.

