More than 150 events set for National Ag Day

More than 150 events have been officially registered on the National Ag Day website as people from all walks of life prepare to celebrate the contribution of our primary producers on Friday, November 20.

Led by the National Farmers Federation, National Ag Day is designed to celebrate farmers and better connect all Australians with the production of their food and fibre.

NFF President Fiona Simson said there were plenty of ways to celebrate AgDay.

"The great thing about AgDay is you can celebrate in your own way, whether it's a post to social media from the header, a visit to your local school to talk about farming or a barbecue with family, friends or work colleagues."

This year the NFF is tapping into the lock-down inspired home baking trend and hosting an AgDay Bake Off.

"We're encouraging people to try their hand at an Aussie classic - lamingtons and celebrate all the wonderful eggs, milk, wheat and more needed to make great lamingtons."

Ms Simson and NFF CEO Tony Mahar both donned their aprons and did a test run of the AgDay recipe which has been shared with plenty of high profile Australians - including the Prime Minister.

This year the NFF also teamed up with the Agricultural Shows Australia to encourage show societies to host an AgDay Long Table lunch.

"We know many shows haven't been able to go ahead this year and AgDay provided a chance to get the community together and celebrate."

Research by the NFF shows that 63 per cent of Australians feel some level of disconnect with how their food and fibre is produced.

Ms Simson said the panic buying at the start of the COVID-19, was symptom of this disconnect.

"The NFF is committed through AgDay and other initiatives to close the divide between farmers and consumers," she said.

To take part in the AgDay Bake off, simply get busy in the kitchen and post your finished products to social media using the hashtag #AgDayAU.



Find out more about National Agriculture Day, including a tried and true lamington recipe from the CWA, here www.agday.org.au