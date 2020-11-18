RON and Olive Lambley's attractive Bell property is headed to auction through Ray White Rural on December 11.

Located in the picturesque foothills of the Bunya Mountains, the 77 hectare (190 acres) has been held in the same family for more than 150 years.



Nelson Park is located only minutes from Bell and 40km north of Dalby and is a balanced mix of grazing and fertile black soil cultivation country.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Nelson Park, Bell.

The very well presented property is described as being ideal for retirees, young families, or part-time farmers.



Improvements include a three bedroom farmhouse, a large machinery shed, wooden cattle yards, and two solar equipped bores, .

The property also features a highway frontage.

Contact David Felsch, 0488 993 931, Ray White Rural.

MORE READING: 'Holistic' Jingeri auction on December 11'.

The very well presented property is described as being ideal for retirees, young families, or part-time farmers.

The story Nelson Park on the market | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.