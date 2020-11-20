Australia celebrates National Ag Day!

Social media is abuzz today with posts that celebrate all that is great about Australian agriculture to mark Ag Day 2020.
This year more than 150 events have been registered with www.agday.org.au - a record in the four years the Ag Day initiative has been running.
Australians are being asked to post their message of support for agriculture to social media using the hashtag #AgDayAU
National Agriculture Day: 320,000 Australian’s working to produce food and fibre through thick and thin, droughts, floods & fires. A special shoutout to the 60,000 woolgrowers #AgDayAU! Find out more at https://t.co/ZMkvCSJVeS@NationalFarmers@WoolProducers@MerinoInsightpic.twitter.com/6xMILQpNoZ— Aust Wool Innovation (@woolinnovation) November 19, 2020
"AgDay is finally here! We had over 150 registered this year so make sure you share the love online by using the hashtag #AgDayAU," tweeted the National Farmers Federation who coordinate the event.
"Don't have lunch planned? Join the celebrations by taking part in the #AgDayAU Bake Off!"
Today on #AgDayAu let’s celebrate what’s great about farming and agriculture in Aust. Everyday is #AgDayAu but today share a photo of the best food & fibre in the world to show your support. @NationalFarmers@ScottMorrisonMP@D_LittleproudMP@Birmo@M_McCormackMP@senbmckenziepic.twitter.com/6xeuk8jKNZ— Tony Mahar (@tonymahar) November 19, 2020
Celebrating National Ag Day at @AustAgCo#AgDayAU 👩🏼🌾💚 https://t.co/ct85N30lZP— Lara Vickery (@larakvickery) November 19, 2020