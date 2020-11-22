MLA holds it's first virtual AGM

Red meat producers and industry representatives joined Meat & Livestock Australia's virtual 2020 annual general meeting last week.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, MLA made the decision to hold the annual general meeting virtually for the first time.



MLA members voted to re-elect three directors to the MLA board:



Victorian cattle producer, professional services expert in audit, corporate services and risk management and current MLA Chair Alan Beckett received 78.3 per cent votes in favour

The MLA board is skills-based. Directors have complementary skills in order to make important decisions for the long-term benefit of the red meat and livestock industry.



MLA members also voted on the election of three producer representatives to the MLA board selection committee - one cattle producer representative, one sheep producer representative and one lot feeder cattle representative. The results were:

Mr Daniel Radel elected as the cattle producer representative with 62.3pc in favour

The role of the selection committee is to call for applications, review, interview and then report to members on the suitability of candidates for election to the MLA board.



MLA chair Alan Beckett provided an overview of the industry for the past 12 months - a period of significant challenge and disruption.



"As we reflect on the last 12 months, COVID-19 and its impact on all industries hangs large, but the Australian red meat sector has fared well through this pandemic," Mr Beckett said.



"Most importantly, we saw the demand for red meat remain strong - both domestically and globally - despite the changes to consumption patterns.



MLA managing director Jason Strong outlined the strong position of Australia's red meat industry, and the positive outlook.



