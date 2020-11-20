Stag strides into machinery marketplace

Two of southern Queensland's well-known machinery businesses have joined forces to run Case IH dealerships in Toowoomba and Dalby.

The branches will be run by Stag Machinery Group, a partnership between Craig Brimblecombe, owner of the St George Machinery Centre, and Noel Baines, owner of Ag Requirements in Gatton.

Slated for a December opening, Mr Brimblecombe said farmers did not need to be concerned about the dealership changes impacting on operations at harvest time.

"Although the timing of this venture is in the middle of harvest, during the transition we'll be here for whatever customers require, and whenever they need it," he said.

"The opportunities are enormous and we look forward to introducing new and existing Case IH customers in these regions to our new business and everything we have to offer."

The Toowoomba and Dalby Case IH dealerships were previously operated by Wideland Ag, who left the network last month.

St George Machinery Centre has been a Case IH dealer for more than 35 years and currently has 20 employees.

Ag Requirements is also no stranger to the Case IH brand; the business began in 1948 as an International Harvester dealership and today has 50 staff.

Mr Brimblecombe said they were looking forward to getting to know Darling Downs farmers.

"Customers can be confident we'll not only meet their sales and service expectations, we'll exceed them with the enthusiasm, knowledge and experience our teams bring to the table," he said.

Mr Baines said their experience across the whole market is second-to-none.

"From vegetables to broadacre crops, we have customers in Dalby and Toowoomba covered," he said.

"Customer service is what we're good at and where our priority lies. In our case, the man who owns the store, runs the store, and customers will always know who to contact if they have an issue."

Case IH Australia/New Zealand general manager Pete McCann said customers would benefit from a renewed commitment to their product and service needs, and the combined knowledge and experience Mr Brimblecombe and Mr Baines offer.

Dalby and Toowoomba Case IH customers can contact 1800 232 583 if they require assistance during the transition.

The story Stag strides into machinery marketplace first appeared on Queensland Country Life.