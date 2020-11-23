Troublesome truck rego number requirement dropped

CATTLE producers will soon no longer have to worry about the troublesome process of providing the registration numbers of livestock transport trucks on permits for Class 3 vehicles.



The new regulations, which are administered by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR), come into force on December 1.

The requirement had been heavily criticised by industry as unnecessary red tape, reducing the flexibility in shifting livestock, affecting market access and resulting in negative animal welfare outcomes.

Australian Livestock and Rural Transport Association president Scott McDonald said decisions to move livestock were often made at short notice in response to seasonal conditions and rapidly shifting market values.

Cavanagh Transport managing director Robert Cavanagh and Assistant Minister Buchholz.

"However, farmers can't be expected to know vehicle registration details in advance of engaging a commercial livestock carrier and so have not been able to pre-apply for Class 3 permits," Mr McDonald said.

"Removal of the vehicle registration requirement will give farmers greater certainty, more choice and access to lower cost transport options.

"Carriers can immediately accept jobs without the red tape and delay of having to applying for their own permit."

Mr McDonald praised the efforts of Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport, Scott Buchholz, in negotiating the change.

Mr Buchholz said currently Class 3 vehicle permits must include a description of the vehicle and a registration number.



"Currently, if the permitted vehicle isn't available at the right time, farmers needed to obtain a new permit, slowing down their ability to move livestock in a safe, timely manner," Mr Buchholz said.

"This simple change will cut this red tape, improving efficiency and animal welfare outcomes, without compromising on safety."

NHVR chief executive officer Sal Petroccitto said that the NHVR was committed to improving efficiency and safety in the industry.

"This outcome has been driven by a partnership between the NHVR and the ALRTA, working together to improve things for our farmers," Mr Petroccitto said.

"Farmers will now only need the permit to reflect the kind of vehicle, not the specific registration.

"This is a change that will have a tangible, immediate benefit for productivity as well as animal welfare and we were very happy to assist to put these new arrangements in place."

MORE READING: 'MLA: Members vote to re-elect three directors to the board'.

The story Troublesome truck rego number requirement dropped first appeared on Queensland Country Life.