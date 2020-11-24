Locals snap up late Arthur Trethowan's farms for $29 million

Two top-shelf NSW Riverina properties belonging to the late Arthur Trethowan sold at auction on Friday for a combined figure of close to $30 million.

Culbara, covering 1294 hectares at Woomargama, sold for $19.7 million and another 404ha property near Culcairn known as Arthurs sold for $9.55 million.



Both properties were the subject of spirited bidding at the auction conducted by Paull & Scollard-Nutrien at the Albury Club in front of a big crowd.



Riverina Angus cattle breeders Frank and Andis Sorraghan purchased Culbara and Rennylea Angus owned by the Corrigan family snapped up Arthurs.



The Sorraghans also own the nearby Mountain Creek Estate which they purchased in the late 1980s.



Bidding for Culbara opened at $13.5 million with the eventual selling price equating to more than $6000 per acre.

Arthurs attracted an opening bid of $5 million and finally sold for almost $9000 per acre.



RIVERINA LEGEND: The late Arthur Trethowan

In his opening remarks, auctioneer Mike Scollard said properties such as Culbara, which had been owned by Arthur and Jean Trethowan since 1986, were keenly sought after.



Mr Trethowan died in August this year, aged 94. He was the son of Sir Arthur Trethowan, a NSW politician, farm leader and one of the founders of The Land newspaper.



"Properties like this one don't come up every day," Mr Scollard said.



"It is in a fantastic location, the market is strong, we are having a wonderful season, you've got everything at your finger tips.

"The scale of the property is exceptional and it is also a beautifully balanced property.



"The other noticeable thing about the property is it being in a reliable rainfall area."

Brian Liston auctioned off Arthurs and said both sales exceeded expectations



"Arthur Trethowan was a bit of a legend in his own right and his properties were very, very widely known," Mr Liston said.

"We were very honoured to be able to present them both for them.

"The results have well and truly exceeded our expectations."

Mr Trethowan farmed properties at Rand and Jerilderie before buying Culbara from Woomargama Station's Darling family.

He switched from sheep to beef when he bought Culbara where he bred and fattened Herefords into his 90s.

