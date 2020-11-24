At last, NSW-Qld border to fully open next week

Queensland will reopen its border to all of NSW next Tuesday after being closed for almost four months.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters the two states' chief medical officers had been in contact after NSW successfully reached 28 days with no local COVID-19 cases without a known source.

The NSW-Queensland border will fully reopen on December 1 in time for families to reunite for Christmas or go on holidays, she said.

The border was closed to all of NSW in early August but had earlier been reopened to those from regional NSW, as well as the ACT.

The premier said Queensland will also reopen to Victoria next Tuesday assuming the state surpasses the 28-day threshold on Wednesday.

Families and travellers from NSW and Victoria will no longer need border passes, allowing them to make their plans for the upcoming holiday season.

Ms Palaszczuk says the reopening will also give certainty to the airlines and tourism operators.

"It might be a little bit difficult getting some accommodation somewhere because of our successful campaign, a lot of tourism operators are saying that they are booked out," she said.

"But we do want to encourage families to get together before Christmas, this has always been the aspiration of the national cabinet."

"We know how tough this has been on families. This is a great day - it's exciting news and has met the requirements," Ms Palaszczuk said.

NSW recorded its 17th consecutive day of zero locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, with six cases of the virus found among returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The tally came from just under 7000 tests.

NSW has not recorded an unsourced COVID-19 case since October 24.