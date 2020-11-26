You've got to be kidding, bucks hit record $9000

Records tumbled during the first annual Cobar Black and Red Stud Goat Sale yesterday.

THE Australian record for stud goats was broken multiple times during the first annual Cobar Red and Black Goat Sale yesterday, when a premier selection of breeding stock from two of Australia's leading studs went under the hammer.

A full clearance of 49 bucks and 10 does was achieved by vendors, Bunnaloo Black Goat stud, Moama, and Rangeland Red Goat stud, Goodooga, who celebrated an overall sale gross of $272,400.

Previously the record sat at $5000 for a buck, but that record tumbled as prices kept climbing and a new record of $9000 made the history books.

A result that left the vendors absolutely thrilled after they did not know what to expect as it was their first sale.

Rangeland Red Tag 9094 was the top-priced ram from the Rangeland Red stud that now holds the Australian record after being knocked down for $9000 to the Moseley family of Etiwanda near Cobar.

By Teal Point 'Chase' 0001 and out of Yarrabee 6031, the 13-month-old was a red and white buck.

Sixteen bucks sold for over $5000.

The top-priced black buck was Bunnaloo tag 191022 which sold for $6500 to Kallara Partners who also purchased Bunnaloo's high-seller, tag 191034, for $8000.

Overall bucks topped at $9000 and averaged $4502, while the doe offering hit a $7000 high and averaged $5180. Both averages are believed to also have set new Australian records.

Registered does sold to a $7000 Australian record, with the top money being paid by Kelleen Station, Wentworth, for Bunnaloo's offering in Bunnaloo 191020.

The 13-month-old was a red, single born ET daughter of Jolleen Red M110 out of the Jolleen F F26 doe.

Kelleen Station in total purchased three does and a buck from Bunnalloo.

The top-priced black doe, Bunnaloo 191026, made $6200 and was snapped up by Ross Gates.

The sale was conducted by Nutrien Livestock Russell, with John Settree as the auctioneer.


