Tallowwood offers scenic hinterland hideaway | Video

PROPERTY buyers have an opportunity to get off the bitumen and into an off the grid scenic Sunshine Coast hinterland hideaway.

Well away from the bustle of the city, Tallowwood covers 128 hectares (315 acres) of land at the end of Broken Bridge Road, backing onto Bellthorpe National Park.

Tallowwood will be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on December 11.

The winding, 1km long driveway travels through lush, greenery filled vegetation, complete with birdsong and native wildlife.

The property has a beautiful and spacious three-bedroom home with a separate timber self-contained cottage. Tallowwood is described as an ideal setting for families seeking a weekend escape or a treechange.

Marketing agent Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural, said Tallowwood had a wonderfully presented, stylish family home designed over three levels.



"The open design and inviting interior host a light-filled lounge boasting polished timber floors, exposed beam ceilings, louvre windows, air-conditioning and a fireplace for year-round comfort," Mr Mattiazzi said.

"With an adjoining dining area and kitchen, the home cook will admire the array of quality appliances.



"The expansive entertainer's balcony has a perfect northern aspect, set against the scenic bushland backdrop.



"There is also a sunny lower level timber deck where pizzas from your private stone pizza oven can be enjoyed."

Each of the three bedrooms have leafy outlooks and private balconies. The generously sized master suite boasts his and her walk-in robes and a stylish ensuite.



Downstairs, there is also a spacious rumpus room, third bathroom and separate laundry.

Tallowwood one-bedroom timber cottage has a double carport and new kitchen.

Tallowwood also has an airconditioned, one-bedroom timber cottage. It features an open verandah, double carport and a new galley-style kitchen.

Other improvements include a 22.5x9m five bay machinery shed, 9x9m timber barn with a loft, and a large vegetable garden.



The undulating property is fenced for cattle, and there are steel cattle yards with a crush, loading ramp and troughs.

Water is supplied from Kilcoy Creek, six dams and rainwater tank storage.

Mr Mattiazzi said Tallowwood offered unrivalled peace and privacy.



"Enjoy gathering the family for bushwalking and mountain biking down the winding trails, riding horses through the national park, playing with the kids by the creek or simply relaxing, enjoying the chirping birds and beautiful parrots that feed straight from your hand," Mr Mattiazzi said.

"Close to schools, shops and an array of local amenities, residents are only 51km north-west of Kilcoy, 80km from Noosa and 55 minutes to the beaches of Mooloolaba.



"This tranquil lifestyle is waiting."

