Throw your hat in the ring to help drive cattle policy

Cattle Council of Australia is calling for expressions of interest to join its pilot policy council and working groups in 2021.

The new structure will replace the five existing consultative committees to encourage more effective policy development and advocacy by increasing the opportunity for people across the industry to be involved.

Cattle Council CEO Travis Tobin said positions on the new policy council and working groups would be open to anyone in the industry.

"If you're passionate about the beef industry and determined to see it grow and flourish, then you should put your name down," Mr Tobin said.

"We're looking for people with a wide range of knowledge, skills and experience across all aspects of beef production.

"Some of the areas the policy council and working groups will cover includes, trade, environment and sustainability, research, development and adoption, industry systems and animal welfare.

"People selected for our working groups will provide extensive input and expertise into specific policy issues, while the policy council will bring everything together and form industry policy positions and make sure we have a unified front.

"I hope all current committee members consider a new role in either the policy council or one of the working groups.

"Their continued support and contribution to Cattle Council and the broader beef industry is greatly appreciated and their talent will be important to ensure continuity.

"Equally, I hope that other Cattle Council members not currently on our committees, or new members will throw their hat in the ring if they want to be more involved with their industry's future."

The Cattle Council board approved the pilot policy council for 2021 at its November 18 meeting.