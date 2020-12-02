Locals active in southern land sales

Local buyers are snapping up choice properties as though there is no tomorrow in favoured areas of southern NSW, with three recent sales alone grossing well over $20 million.

Moeyan, the 643-hectare Wallendbeen property (pictured) of Andrew and Penny Crawford, was sold by expressions of interest through Col Medway of LAWD at an undisclosed price on the high side of $15,000/ha ($6000/ac), or more than $9.5m.

Originally part of Berthong Station, the property was bought by John Caldwell and family of Milwillah Angus, whose Milong property joins Moeyan to the north.

Described as 60 per cent arable, and with a homestead and working improvements, Moeyan has basalt and granite loam soils and a history of controlled-traffic farming in conjunction with sheep, cattle and goat enterprises.

Meanwhile on the Southern Tablelands, the Wandonga property at Gurrundah of the late Neville Christie has sold for slightly less than its $7.4m asking price after being passed in at auction on November 14.

Comprising 1172ha with a brick homestead, manager's residence and extensive working improvements, the pasture-improved property typically carried 500-550 cows, and previously first-cross ewes.

Marketed by Allan McDonald of Prorural Agencies, with contracts exchanged last Friday, the property was sold to an unnamed Sydney buyer with interests in the Yass and Boorowa districts.

Local competition also triumphed in the previous week's auction of Sugarloaf, the Crookwell district property of Syd Kensit, which was snapped up by another branch of the vendor's extended family.

Marketed by LAWD in conjunction with Elders, the 615ha grazing property sold under the hammer for $5.7m or $9268/ha ($3752/ac), and $1.2m above its reserve.

It was bought by Virginia Kelly and her son Dougal of Wallah, Rugby, whose late father, Kensit, was a cousin of the vendor. A family from the Riverina was the underbidder.

The sale of Sugarloaf, which Syd Kensit took over from his father, George, in 1973, winds up his Crookwell pastoral interests, following the earlier sale of Little Narrawa, in 2012.



Fronting the Lachlan River between Crookwell and Boorowa, Sugarloaf was a pasture-improved property carrying in normal seasons 230 cows and followers.

