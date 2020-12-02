Job seekers baulk at farm work incentives

Fewer than 150 people have been lured by cash payments of up to $6000 to move to the regions and help with farm work.

The Federal Government is now launching a social media blitz to fill more than 26,000 vacant farm jobs.

The campaign will target 400,000 Australians and visa holders aged between 18 and 30 in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Fruit and vegetable pickers, packers, pruners and planters are in demand across the three states.

At a recent online jobs fair, 26,012 jobs were on offer, but only 2716 job seekers attended.

To back up the Harvest Trail campaign, the federal government is offering short-term agricultural workers up to $6000 if they are Australian or $2000 if they are a visa holder with general work rights.

"I want as many job seekers to consider a seasonal job because we know that our farmers are desperate for more workers," Employment Minister Michaelia Cash said.

"The pandemic has been devastating particularly for young Australians, which is why the offer of seasonal work is such a great opportunity to earn a wage in a short period of time."

The three-week social media campaign will target far northern and southern Queensland, as well as NSW and Victoria.

Australian Associated Press