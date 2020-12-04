Beef BBQ squad unleased

BBQ SQUAD: Pip Pratt, Head Chef at Bistecca steak restaurant.

Meat & Livestock Australia has launched a new three-part video series as part of the latest Australian Beef Summer campaign, currently in market in the lead up to Christmas.



'The Beef BBQ Squad' features the familiar face of Brian-the-Butcher, along with Pip Pratt, Head Chef at Bistecca steak restaurant; Mitch Davis, Executive Chef and well respected BBQ food influencer and Texan-turned-Aussie, Randi Thraves, from Smokin Hot 'N Saucy BBQ in Newcastle.



The videos, which will run across Australian Beef's social channels, will provide useful tips, tricks and recipe inspiration to help Australians take their BBQ pride with Aussie beef to the next level this summer.



MLA Domestic Market Manager, Graeme Yardy, said the six-week campaign was designed to provide consumers with easy recipe inspiration as well as BBQ tips so that Aussie beef was front of mind at meal time over the summer months.



"Heading into the start of summer and end-of-year holidays, it's a time usually spent unwinding, celebrating with family and friends whilst enjoying delicious food in warmer weather - and what better way to do that than with Aussie beef," he said.



"Consumers have a vast array of choices when it comes to what to make for dinner. We know home-prepared meals feature in the Australian repertoire five to six times a week of which beef is a popular choice. Quick, easy and convenient meals remain in-demand with busy lifestyles.



"With a variety of cuts available, there are multiple ways to create versatile, easy, healthy and delicious meals for everyone to enjoy with Australian beef."



ALSO IN BEEF: