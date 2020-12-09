Ag resilient in the face of gale-force winds: 2020 report card

DESPITE facing some gale-force headwinds in 2020 - namely a global pandemic and growing trade tensions - the agriculture industry has shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, the National Farmers Federation says.

The organisation released its annual report card, which tracks the industry's goal of becoming a $100-billion sector by 2030.

At current projects, the industry is predicted to hit $84.3 billion by 2030 - but that's taking into consideration "four or five really tough years", NFF chief executive Tony Mahar said.

"Agriculture has really shone in the hardship of 2020," Mr Mahar said.

"While other industries were shutting down, agriculture was cranking up.

"That's come through good luck and good management. There's a real opportunity for agriculture to kickstart the economic recovery from COVID."

The pandemic and trade tensions with the nation's biggest trade partner China were offset by a bumper season - the winter harvest is forecast to hit 51.5 million tonnes, the second-largest on record.

"If we get settings right, ag can be one of the sectors that takes off the back of a good year," Mr Mahar said.

The industry also made a significant gains in enhancing on-farm safety and agreed to a 2050 climate neutral target "with common sense caveats".

The ag sector is expected to turn over $65 billion this financial year, an increase from the $61-billion mark it has hovered around for the past three years.

NFF president Fiona Simson said taken alone, 2020 didn't outline the industry's journey to 2030 and beyond.



"2020 is a step in the pathway to our 2030 goal," Ms Simson said.



"While not a significant leap forward, we hope it marks a turning point in seasonal conditions while demonstrating the resilience of the fundamentals which will continue to drive our growth."

Going forward, there will still be significant challenges for the industry.



International borders are expected to remain closed for sometime, which will continue to make sourcing labour difficult, while ABARES' price outlooks for several major commodities remain pessimistic for 2021.

At current projections, the ag industry is predicted to fall $15.7 billion short of its 2030 target.

Mr Mahar said although there would be no silver bullet to make up the shortfall, there were factors that could help, including significant growth in export markets, such as the European Union and United Kingdom free-trade agreements currently being negotiated

"Innovation in ag technology over the next decade is a big one," Mr Mahar said.

"There was a report that found there is an additional $20 billion in full digital uptake."