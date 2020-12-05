'Quite the adventure': Yass dog coming home after a 300km journey

A wild adventure for a small pup from Yass has ended with an emotional reunion in Sydney.



Speck, a three and a half month old black and white cattle dog cross, was reunited with her owner Alex 300km away from home.



"Tuesday morning we had to get back to the house and we realised (Speck) wasn't there," Alex, who didn't give her last name, said.

"We couldn't do much about it at the time, but that afternoon we started looking for her and she didn't show up."



"We were a bit worried."



Alex said the reunion was "overwhelming" as she had feared her dog might have been hit by a car, or never be found again.

But thankfully Speck was found unharmed.



NSW police were alerted when the dog was found inside a Rav-4 in a carpark off Elizabeth Street in Sydney on Wednesday.

Reunited: Speck with owner Alex on Friday. Picture: Supplied

Officers got in contact with the owner of the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman. She told them said she had picked up the dog about 40 minutes away from Yass, but had had to drive on to Sydney as she had been running late for an appointment.

Sydney City Police Detective Inspector David El-Badawi said the woman's actions were not untoward and she'd had every intention to find the owner of the dog.

Meanwhile in Yass, after searching the neighbourhood, Alex turned to social media.

"I put up a post on Facebook about it but nothing came to it in our area," she said.



"Then I just asked neighbours and they got back to me about a girl who found her and to call a number."



"So I called the number and she said [Speck] is in Sydney at the police station."



Detective Inspector El-Badawi said, "This little pup has had quite the adventure this week and we want to thank the public for their help in reuniting Speck with her very worried owner."



Alex and Speck are returning home to Yass on Friday, and the Alex is planning to increase security at home to avoid further hijinks.

"I've got to go back to work when I get home, then [Speck will] be locked up so she can't get out," she said.