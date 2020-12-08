Canada is harvesting more wheat, corn, barley and oats but less canola and soybeans

Canada's final winter crop production figures for 2020-21 are in, and it was a bit of a mixed bag for the nation's farmers.



That is according to the latest 'Production of Principal Field Crops' report from Statistics Canada (StatCan).



It produced its biggest wheat crop since 2013.



But hotter than average temperatures during flowering led to the lowest canola output in the past five years.

Conditions for harvest across Canada were significantly better than the rain-interrupted edition in 2019.



The favourable weather led to early completion of harvest activities in many regions.



Most of the crops in western Canada had already been harvested before the start of the production survey period on October 9, 2020.

Canada is the world's biggest producer and exporter of canola and StatCan pegged production at 18.72 million tonnes, which was down 4.5 per cent compared to last year - but from a slightly lower sown area of 8.41 million hectares.

However, it is the third consecutive annual decrease in canola production - with the harvests in 2017, 2018 and 2019 producing 21.46 million tonnes, 20.72 million tonnes and 19.61 million tonnes respectively.



This year's national average canola yield came in at 2.22 tonnes per hectare, which was 3.5 per cent below the five-year average of 2.3t/ha.

The Canola Council of Canada has a team of agronomy specialists located across the Prairies.



They analysed production in all regions throughout the 2020 growing season and concluded that there were five major yield-robbing factors that affected production this year.

The first, and probably the most damaging, was hotter than average July temperatures - particularly in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.



This heatwave hit right at the peak of flowering, leading to the abortion of flowers and poor pollination. It reduced seed set and resulted in a higher than usual level of missing or empty pods.

Secondly, plentiful soil moisture supplies at planting did not prompt the crop's root system to dive as deep as desired in search of water in the early part of the growing season.



When the rain stopped in late spring, the plant then channeled its energy into root growth to stay alive, meaning less energy was available for seed production.

While the snow and rain that delayed harvest in the autumn of 2019 meant excellent spring sowing conditions, it led to the third issue.



This was that the crop that over-wintered in the field had to be harvested before the 2020 planting campaign could start. The soggy conditions delayed that process and led to a late sowing in the affected regions.

The Prairies experienced a windier than usual spring and summer, which led to delays in the application of herbicides.



This allowed the weeds to grow bigger and stronger, competing for vital sunlight and soil nutrients.



The windy conditions also forced flea beetles to take shelter on canola stems where they can cause even greater yield loss.

Lastly, the 2020 season saw a rebound in the prevalence of blackleg disease - particularly in Manitoba.



Verticillium stripe was also found across a larger proportion of the nation's canola crop, leading to yield penalties in affected areas.



Again, the windy season reduced the timeliness of pesticide and fungicide applications.

The pace of canola exports has been brisk so far this season and, combined with robust domestic demand, means that there is a real threat of running out before next year's harvest.



Exports and the domestic crush need to slow down, and there is already evidence of price rationing.



But the current market remains inverted, which is telling farmers to sell now rather than carry into 2021.

Canadian canola futures rallied to their highest level in 7.5 years last Friday on follow-through buying after the market spiked on Thursday - when the lower than expected crop estimate was released.



Values were also boosted by the global oilseed rally that reflects unease about South American soybean production and voracious Chinese buying.

StatCan estimated Canada's wheat production finished up - at 35.18 million tonnes - by the time stumps were called on this year's harvest.



This was the second biggest crop on record - behind the bin-buster 37.6 million tonnes in 2013.



While there was early talk that 2020 could set a new record, wheat yields in some regions let the team down enough to miss a new mark.

However, this year's crop was 7.7 per cent bigger in area than in 2019 - and 13.4 per cent higher than the five-year average.



Canada's average wheat yield was 3.8 per cent higher than last year at 3.51t/ha from a harvested area that was also up 3.8 per cent - at just over 10 million hectares.

The larger wheat crops in Canada and Australia saw funds hit the sell button, as growing nearby supply outshone the prospect of new crop production issues out of the Black Sea.



Wheat futures were down as a result.



The Chicago March contract gave up 24 cents, or 4 per cent, for the week to close at US$5.75 per bushel.

Barley production increased for the third consecutive season in Canada, coming in 3.4 per cent higher than last season at 10.74 million tonnes.



This is 22.7 per cent above the five-year average and is the biggest crop recorded since 2008.



The harvested barley area increased by 3 per cent to 2.79 million hectares, and the average yield was also up slightly to 3.82t/ha.

Domestic demand, especially from the feedlot sector, is lower than in recent years. But export demand for Canadian barley continues to set records.



Year-to-date exports total almost 1.2 million tonnes, which is about twice as much compared to the same time last year and has led to a tightening of domestic barley supplies.

Canadian growers produced their biggest oat crop since 2007, with output 8.2 per cent higher than in 2019 at 4.58 million tonnes. This is 26.7 per cent higher than the five-year average.



A 3.9 per cent fall in average oat yield - to 3.27t/ha - was offset by a 12.6 per cent increase in the harvested area to 1.3 million hectares.

The primary pulse crops in Canada are lentils and dry peas.



Its lentil production was the highest since 2017 - at 2.87 million tonnes. This was a year-on-year increase of 20.4 per cent and 11.4 per cent higher than the five-year average.



Yellow and green peas dominate the dry pea category, and total production was almost unchanged from the 2019-20 marketing year at 4.65 million tonnes.

It seems that Australian and Canadian farmers are on a similar trajectory this year.



Domestic production is on-track for the second-biggest wheat crop on record, and a big barley crop is brewing thanks to an end to the east coast drought in most regions.



All going well, the Australian harvest will be all but completed before Christmas.



Then we can hopefully enjoy a relaxing and bushfire-free break over the festive season.