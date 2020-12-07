Harvest fire management schemes doing the job

STATE farmer organisations in Victoria and South Australia are happy with the way their voluntary harvest fire management plans have worked this year.

Both the Victorian Farmers Federation and Grain Producers South Australia said the protocols in place have broadly worked well in spite of isolated cases of non-compliance and complaints about cease harvest calls being too cautious.

The schemes in place are largely similar, however in Victoria the VFF worked in conjunction with the state's rural firefighting service the Country Fire Authority to develop the Voluntary Grain Harvest Guide, while in South Australia, GPSA set up the Grain Harvesting Code of Practice on its own.

Marshall Rodda, VFF grains group committee member, said the aim was to come up with a common sense option that took decision making back to a local level.

"We make our decisions on whether or not it is suitable to be harvesting based on the FDI (fire danger index) on a local level, the idea is then that you operate according to what is happening nearby, there is not a blanket ban because the whole region is having a total fire ban (TFB)," Mr Rodda said.

"The local brigade will put the call out when it is time to stop and generally people are very happy to stop, although of course you always get a few renegades that don't want to do the right thing."

In South Australia, GPSA chairman Adrian McCabe said there was a similar concept.

"The farmers take the readings from local weather stations and if there is an FDI over 35 they must pull up," Mr McCabe said.

He said it was a sound concept, but said it would work better if there was a formal deterrent.

Mr McCabe said a parliamentary oversight meant that legislation that has been passed to allow the SA police to hand out fines to those that did not stop in dangerous conditions had not been proclaimed.

"I think that would really help if we had the power to compel those that small percentage that didn't want to stop to do so," he said.

However, he said self-regulation was working well.

"We've experienced first-hand how devastating grass fires can be, locally we had the Pinery fire that devastated the area and you see 99 per cent of farmers doing the right thing."

Mr Rodda said having the threat of fines was a useful tool for the minority that were not prepared to pull up in the interest of the community.

"There are definitely reports that since the code came in that some that have been previously hard to get to stop have been pulling up, so the right outcome is happening," he said.

Kaniva farmer and ag-tech advocate Jonathan Dyer said the concept of using local data was a step in the right direction.

"You're working off the local conditions so it feels a lot more tailored to what is happening rather than a broad brush stroke type thing with a total fire ban."

"Sometimes the conditions can be fine in one area and bad enough to pull up not that far away so it is nice to have some sort of local input."