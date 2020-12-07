National award launched for those promoting healthy soils

A NATIONAL award has been launched to recognise those doing the dirty work of promoting health soils.

The General Jeffrey Soil Health Award is open to any individual farmer, land manager, extension specialist or educator who is making an outstanding contribution to improving soil health in Australia.



The award is backed by Landcare and named after Australia's first National Soils Advocate, Major General Michael Jeffery, who recently stepped down after eight years in the role.

Landcare Australia chief executive Shan Norrish said the growing national dialogue about the importance of healthy soils would not exist without the Major General's efforts.



"When Australians involved in Landcare and agriculture talk about soil health, they invariably think of Major General Michael Jeffery," Dr Norrish said.



"[General Michael is] a man who has long and passionately advocated for improvements in the health of our agricultural landscape."



The winner will receive a $20,000 cash prize, which can be used to further develop their knowledge and skills, or to continue championing soil health.



The award is the latest measure in a series of moves to push soil health to the national spotlight - the federal government is working on a National Soil Strategy, while a bipartisan group of MPs have joined forces promote the issue.



Deputy Prime Minister and co-chair of the Parliamentary Friends of Soil, Michael McCormack, said General Jeffery was instrumental in shifting the attitudes of farmers and politicians alike.



"By championing soil health from Parliament House to the paddock, General Jeffery successfully changed attitudes towards soil sustainability and energised change on farms right across Australia," Mr McCormack said.



Labor MP and co-chair of the parliamentary group, Linda Burney, encouraged participation in the awards.

"Our soils are a vital national endowment and an asset which we hold on behalf of future generations," Ms Burney said.

"The best custodians and advocates deserve to be recognised and celebrated."

Nominations for the award are open until March 31, 2021. The winner will be announced at the National Landcare Awards on August 5 next year.



For more information or to nominate visit Landcare Australia's website, landcareaustralia.org.au.