Ray White Rural gives $100,000 to Drought Angels

RAY White Rural chairman Paul White has donated another $100,000 to the Drought Angels to support farming families in need in the run up to Christmas.



Drought Angels co-founder Tash Johnston (pictured with co-directors Steele Johnston and Jenny Gailey) said Drought Angels was all about thanking farmers.



"It's not charity. It's a thank you for all they do to put food on our tables because without them all we would all go hungry," Ms Johnston said.

"We are still being inundated with calls for help from Queensland, South Australia and parts of NSW.

Drought Angels directors Tash Johnson, Steele Johnston and Jenny Gailey.

"We are running a Buy a Farmer Christmas lunch campaign now and our goal is to send 2000 families a $100 Visa card and Paul and Lynne's donation will go towards that.



"Paul and Lynne are incredible people and what they are doing to help our farmers is just so touching."

Ms Johnston said Mother Nature has been tough this year, and because of COVID, donations had fallen by at least 50 per cent this year.

Drought Angels have a team of 11 based at Chinchilla and some regular volunteers, all aged 70-plus, who help in the warehouse packing hampers and sorting donated homewares for sale.

Drought Angels has some 4500 families from across Australia registered for support.

"Every farmer has different needs, mostly they are in need of every day essentials for their farm and family," Ms Johnston said.



"We don't get any government funding and rely on donations and sales in our charity shop."



To make a tax deductible donation visit: www.droughtangels.org.au

