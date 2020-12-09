One-stop-shop for rural tech issues to close the digital divide

PRACTICAL internet solutions are available to regional Australian at the touch of a button, with the federal government funding a one-stop-shop for tech troubleshooting.

The Regional Tech Hub, dedicated entirely to rural postcodes, will answer any and all questions, ranging from the best internet service for a specific region and how much data your household needs to if a tree or shed is impacting internet quality.



Regional Tech Hub manager Jenna Widdison said the tech solutions would be tailored to suit an individual's specific needs.

"Sometimes what works for your neighbour, won't necessarily deliver the connectivity you need," Ms Widdison said.

"Often a connection can be greatly enhanced with a small tweak or with a new piece of basic equipment."

The Regional Tech Hub includes a website with a range of information to help people understand their connection options, troubleshoot faults and improve their connection experience.

The hub tech staff are also available to provide one-on-one assistance via phone, email or social media.

Regional Communications Minister Mark Coulton said the focus of the hub was providing practical solution to immediately improve the quality of life for regional Australians.



"It will be immediately available and I think the challenge will be to get that known to the people that need it the most - but I'm sure it will spread through word of mouth," Mr Coulton said.

The hub has been funded for three years and will be run by the National Farmers' Federation.



NFF president Fiona Simson the diversity of regional Australia was mirrored in its many and varied tech problems.



"So this sort of helpline, offering basic help, is something that has been identified as being sorely needed," Ms Simson said.



The hub builds on the work of Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia, a group that spent tens of thousands of hours troubleshooting issues, to help close the digital divide.



The Regional Tech Hub can be accessed via regionaltechhub.org.au, Facebook or 1300 081 029.

