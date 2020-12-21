Cat-borne disease costs ag $12m and thousands of lambs annually

THE diseases carried by cats are costing the agriculture industry $12 million every year, with the sheep industry the worst impacted, a new study has revealed.

The federal government's National Environmental Science Program looked at the parasites cats can be infected - such as toxoplasmosis, sarcocystosis and roundworm - that causes them to release millions of parasitic eggs through their faeces.

The eggs can survive in soil, pasture and water for months, where they can be ingested by livestock such as sheep, goats, cows and poultry.

Australian National University and University of Queensland professor and lead author Sarah Legge said toxoplasmosis alone caused the loss of over 62,000 unborn lambs each year in Australia, costing the industry around $10 million.

"Meanwhile, sarcocystosis costs the meat industry around $2 million per year," Prof Legge said.

"It causes cysts in meat which require trimming and can even result in whole carcasses or shipments being rejected.

"Studies in other countries with comparable lamb production industries, like New Zealand and the UK, have found production losses of similar magnitude."

University of Adelaide professor and co-author Patrick Taggar is a specialist in cat-dependent diseases, said that the impacts were not evenly borne across Australia.

There are higher rates of the diseases in areas with more cats, both domestic and feral, and cooler and wetter regions that allow the parasites to survive longer.

"South Australia and Tasmania experience higher rates of lamb losses due to toxoplasmosis than other regions," Dr Taggart said.

"Sarcocystosis positive farms are 15 times more common on Kangaroo Island than on the adjacent mainland and cysts can be observed on up to two-thirds of slaughtered adult sheep from the island.

"The cat eradication program which has begun on Kangaroo Island will greatly benefit sheep producers, not just wildlife."

Australian Chief Veterinary Officer Mark Schipp, welcomed the research as the first study to estimate the national production costs of cat-dependent diseases on farm animals.

"While the environmental impact of cats has been well recognised, this research shows there is also a significant impact on livestock production," Dr Schipp said.

"It is easy for livestock to contract these parasites as they simply need to graze in an area where cats have defecated.

"While cat-dependent diseases affect Australian livestock, meat produced in Australia is wholesome and safe. Our meat inspection processes are thorough and effective and our strict biosecurity laws help to ensure we can continue to enjoy our world class produce into the future."

Threatened Species Commissioner Sally Box, said the research highlighted the benefits of domestic cat containment and the importance of reducing the number of feral cats.

"I encourage the community to reduce the spread of disease to livestock from domestic cat populations, as well as reduce the risk of cat predation on native wildlife, by being responsible pet owners," Dr Box said.

"The best thing pet cat owners can do to lower the risks to livestock and wildlife is to keep their cats contained 24 hours per day and ensure that they are microchipped, registered and desexed."