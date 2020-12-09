CSIRO tool to support farmers learning about carbon markets

Farmers will be able to better understand potential money making options from carbon-reducing activities thanks to a farming tool developed by national science agency, CSIRO.

The LOOC-C ('Look See') app gives farmers detailed assessments of how their land and farming practices could be eligible for rebates under the Climate Solutions Fund (CSF).

The newest update of the app now includes measurement of soil carbon and beef cattle herd management.

The app gives estimates of abatement quantity for CSF methods in Australian Carbon Credit Units for specific land areas, like a paddock, and is consistent with the latest version of the National Carbon Accounting Model, which is used to estimate land sector carbon emissions.

This means LOOC-C users have access to the most up to date carbon estimates available, at the touch of a button.

CSIRO's LOOC-C project leader, Peter Fitch, said the tool aimed to help farmers and land managers participate profitably in greenhouse gas mitigation and maximise the benefits to the land from carbon markets.

"LOOC-C is unique and the quickest way of finding out what carbon farming options are available for your farm, what you're eligible for and what the benefits might be," Mr Fitch said.

"We see it as a high-tech conversation starter that enables farmers to undertake a preliminary assessment of options and connect them with a suitable next step for their carbon farming journey."

The Queensland Government has been been using the app as part of the roll out of its Land Restoration Fund.



Chief executive officer of NRM Regions Australia, Dr Kate Andrews, has also endorsed the tool, initially launched a year ago.

"This app is an example of what the industry needs at the moment, allowing opportunities in the carbon market to be explored simply and without obligation," she said.

You can tell the development of the app included input from both landholders and project developers.



"It's great to see these types of products coming from CSIRO."

Carbon farming is a way for landholders to help reduce national carbon emissions by capturing and holding carbon in their plants and soil, generate environmental and on-farm benefits, and get paid for it.

Examples can include planting trees, retaining vegetation rather than clearing it for cropping, reducing soil tillage or improving pasture for livestock.

The app can be accessed at https://looc-c.farm/

CSIRO has also developed a digital service allowing access to the app's data streams for ag-tech companies and carbon service providers to add value to their products and services.

