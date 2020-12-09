Land access regs should be extended to minerals: NTCA

The implementation of land access regulations for the Petroleum Act should be the catalyst for requiring the mining sector to operate in a similar manner, the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association chief executive officer Ashley Manicaros said.

The Northern Territory Government has announced the land access regulations for the Petroleum Act will come into force on January 1, 2021. The new land access regulations ensure that there can be no land access without a land access agreement correcting an imbalance of power identified by Justice Rachel Pepper during the Scientific Inquiry into Hydraulic Fracturing.

Mr Manicaros said the Northern Territory Government was currently in the middle of reviewing the approval process for mine management plans to bring them into line with the Petroleum Act by transferring aspects to the Department of Environment. He said now was the obvious time to also develop land access agreement regulations for the minerals sector and the Mining Act as well.

"Pastoralists want to be able to operate their businesses with the least amount of disruption," he said.

"Having a set of regulations enshrined in legislation gives both parties genuine certainty.

"Having voluntary codes of conduct or industry handshake agreements don't offer the same level of certainty for any company planning on spending money - whether that is a pastoralist or a mining company.

"The land access regulations provide a template for the type of standards pastoralists expect from resource companies. Imagine you were a landholder in an urban area and a resource company only had to give notification it was coming on to your property to carry out intrusive work and there was no way you could influence what they were doing or when - how would you feel?"

Mr Manicaros said land access regulations established ground rules but it was the manner and attitude of the negotiations which would determine the true value of any agreements.



"The pastoral industry is well established," he said. "Over the last 100 years we have become a $1.2 billion industry employing more than 10,000 people directly and indirectly. We contribute to the protein needs of more than 26 million Indonesians on an annual basis," he said.

"If the Territory is to truly benefit from the agriculture sector and the mining sector in this economic recovery then the Northern Territory Government - as a matter of priority - should have the ground work for land access agreements in the mining sector be actioned as early as possible in the new year."