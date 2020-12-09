Blazing trails in breeding values

Any decision that can be made on science, facts and data is going to deliver a better result than a stab in the dark.

It's straightforward thinking but it is what has underpinned the ability of estimated breeding values to transform cattle breeding and it's what will pave the way for Australia's beef industry to realise enormous potential going forward, as cutting-edge technology like genomics comes online.

That's the belief of Victoria's David Jenkin, considered one of the country's key pioneers of objectively measuring traits and applying that knowledge to advance both the Hereford breed and the Australian beef industry in general.

Mr Jenkin has just been presented with the prestigious Howard Yelland Award from the Australian Beef Industry Foundation and Marcus Oldham College for his achievements in advancing improved selection.

Mr Jenkin ran Banemore Herefords at Penshurst, Victoria for 40 years before it was dispersed in March.

Banemore's genetic audit is remarkable.

Average intramuscular fat went from .2 per cent in 1996 to more than 1.4pc, well above the breed average of .6pc.

Notably, that was achieved at the same time as making big improvements in eye muscle area, whereby the average of three square centimetres in 2008 was lifted to 4.5, well above breed average of 2.6.

Mr Jenkin operated by the guidelines of a 'practical outlook with a scientific approach' from the start.

He said the greatest satisfaction in cattle breeding was people buying animals that 'do what they were meant to - keep growing on and producing good carcases.'

A second generation Hereford breeder, he and his wife Judi bought Banemore to Victoria from South Australia in 1981. It was an offshoot of the well-known Nayook Stud at Mt Gambier.

When Banemore dispersed it had more than 200 stud breeders.

Mr Jenkin said the concept of measuring and benchmarking was part of his mindset from the beginning.

"I was among the second group who graduated out of Marcus Oldham and I had very good teachers who talked about the value of measuring," he said.

"Back then we were a minority, those of us performance measuring.

"Breeders didn't appreciate the science in the beginning but things have changed now.

"Big things have been achieved genetically, not just profitability but things like reducing greenhouse gas output per kilogram of beef produced because we have improved feed conversation.

"It's not so well known that Herefords did the heavy lifting to validate Breedplan."

And the best is yet to come, Mr Jenkin believes.

"It's most exciting we now have genomic technology. It will transform our industry because people will be able to predict performance so early, and at the crushside, and with accuracy.

"But it should be remembered it is only available because of the data we've put in over the years.

"We've made such enormous progress in producing versatile beef cattle that can meet many markets. Our future can only be positive."

In nominating Mr Jenkin for the award, Jim Gough said: "David put the good education he had to best use by having a written objective, ambitious plan, desire and energy to make it happen."

Richard Archer, Quamby Plains, Hagley, Tasmania supported the nomination.

He said Mr Jenkin's passion for Breedplan and measuring different cattle breeding traits certainly encouraged many producers to follow suit throughout the whole of south eastern Australia.

"David's success with his Hereford stud and in steer competitions at Hamilton showed cattle producers that Breedplan, through commercial aspects of cattle breeding, can really increase profitability of the cattle industry as well as increase productivity at home."