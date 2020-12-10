Biosecurity threat ex-seeds expectations

AUSTRALIA's biosecurity systems are being thoroughly testsed with some 45,000 risky seed parcels being intercepted at Australia's international mail centres in 2020.



Acting chief plant protection officer Gabrielle Vivian-Smith, said the seed parcels have been intercepted because they did not meet biosecurity conditions.

There were also continuing reports of unsolicited seeds being received through the mail, she said.



"Seeds are most commonly intercepted biosecurity risk item at our mail centres and this year they made up 75 per cent of the total interceptions though the mail," Dr Vivian-Smith said.

Officials warm seeds that arrive from overseas and do not comply with Australia's biosecurity conditions can carry a range of risks.

"This is a concern for Australia, as seeds that arrive from overseas and do not comply with our biosecurity conditions can carry a range of risks.

"This includes invasive species or harmful plant diseases that could threaten backyard gardens, agriculture industries and the environment."

Dr Vivian-Smith said detector dogs, biosecurity officers and x-rays were all in place to intercept parcels that may be a risk.

"Throughout the year, there has also continued to be ongoing reports of unsolicited seeds being received through the mail, with more than 260 reports so far," she said.

There are continuing reports of unsolicited seeds being received through the mail.

"These reports are important and demonstrate the vital role the community plays in identifying and reporting biosecurity risks.

"Unsolicited seeds from overseas could also carry significant threats, so it is vital that they are reported to allow us to undertake the necessary investigations.

"If you receive unsolicited seeds through the mail, do your part to support Australia's biosecurity and report it immediately."

CLICK HERE for more information on buying seeds and other goods from overseas.

CLICK HERE To report a potential biosecurity breach or call 1800 798 636.



MORE READING: 'Permanent national park access sought for survival of bee industry'.

The story Biosecurity threat ex-seeds expectations first appeared on Queensland Country Life.