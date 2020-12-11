Tallowwood passed in for $1.21 million | Video

THE scenic off the grid Sunshine Coast hinterland hideaway Tallowwood has been listed with Ray White Rural after being passed in at auction for $1.21 million.

Tallowwood covers 128 hectares (315 acres) at the end of Broken Bridge Road, backing onto Bellthorpe National Park.



The property has a spacious three-bedroom home with a separate timber self-contained cottage. It is described as an ideal setting for families seeking a weekend escape or a treechange.

Marketing agent Jason Mattiazzi, Ray White Rural, said Tallowwood had a wonderfully presented, stylish family home designed over three levels.



"The open design and inviting interior host a light-filled lounge boasting polished timber floors, exposed beam ceilings, louvre windows, air-conditioning and a fireplace for year-round comfort," Mr Mattiazzi said.

"With an adjoining dining area and kitchen, the home cook will admire the array of quality appliances.



"The expansive entertainer's balcony has a perfect northern aspect, set against the scenic bushland backdrop.



"There is also a sunny lower level timber deck where pizzas from your private stone pizza oven can be enjoyed."

Tallowwood one-bedroom timber cottage has a double carport and new kitchen.

Each of the three bedrooms have leafy outlooks and private balconies. The generously sized master suite boasts his and her walk-in robes and a stylish ensuite.



Downstairs, there is also a spacious rumpus room, third bathroom and separate laundry.

Tallowwood also has an airconditioned, one-bedroom timber cottage. It features an open verandah, double carport and a new galley-style kitchen.

Other improvements include a 22.5x9m five bay machinery shed, 9x9m timber barn with a loft, and a large vegetable garden.



The steel cattle yards with a crush, loading ramp and troughs.

The undulating property is fenced for cattle, and there are steel cattle yards with a crush, loading ramp and troughs.

Water is supplied from Kilcoy Creek, six dams and rainwater tank storage.

