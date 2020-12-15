Mukinbudin farmer clocks up 75 harvests

AT age 90, Len Shadbolt enjoyed his 75th annual harvest on the family farm at Mukinbudin.

When son Gary, president of Mukinbudin Shire is called away from the farm on council business, Len clambers up the steps into the cabin of the Gleaner R62 with an original 11-metre wide manual hydraulic front that he is driving for its 25th harvest.

Len is wiry and fit, despite a "crook" left knee, but he has to wrestle the wheel to get the Gleaner turned at each corner of the paddock - there is no autosteer or GPS location.

He also has to raise and lower the comb using the joystick controls at his right hand each time he crosses a shallow spoon drain running diagonally across the paddock.

At the time of Farm Weekly visiting, grandson Shaun was harvesting the next paddock in a four-year-old Case IH Axial-Flow 7240 header with a 13.7m draper front with ground sensor self-adjust, autosteer and GPS.

He checks in with his grandfather on the radio every so often to see how he is doing and how full the chaser bin parked in the corner of the paddock is.

Len is happy to stay with his Gleaner.

"It only cost us about $180,000," Len recalled last week of the header he bought new in 1995.

"The hydraulic pump packed up on it last year, that was the first major mechanical problem we ever had with it," he said.

"When the pump failed, the comb was on the ground, you couldn't unload the box, you couldn't do anything.

"We couldn't get a pump anywhere, a bloke in Queensland wanted $3000 for parts, so we bought another (Gleaner R62) header at Goomalling - it hadn't done a fraction of the work this one has done - for $12,500.

"We decided to keep it going, so we still had to find a pump.

"Ended up finding a brand new one for $1900 through 'a bloke who knew a bloke' sort of thing."

Apart from 1945 and 1946 when he went away to Narrogin Agricultural College, Len has spent his life at Mukinbudin on the family's eight farms - the original farm was where the town now stands, then they farmed west of town and since 1968 just north of town.

His father Harold and his uncle Bill were cropping pioneers at Mukinbudin - as teenagers they arrived from Bendigo in Victoria and selected land in 1910, returning the following year with £20 pounds and an axe to begin clearing land to farm.

Mukinbudin's main street, Shadbolt Street, is named in his father's honour.

Len grew up helping tend to sheep and up to 300 pigs at times on the farm.

'We've always had sheep - the original flock goes back to 1930 - because they provided another income," Len said.

"We took pigs to Merredin to the sale yard, where you got paid cash - everyone had a different name at the sale yard," he recalled.

"The banks used to look the other way on the pigs, so they paid for our (his, three brothers' and a sister's) education."

Len's first harvest was as a boy of 14 in 1944 using horses and a ground-driven Sunshine AL harvester with a 3m (10 foot) comb.

"My brother Joe - he was a couple of years older than me - and I took the 1944 crop off with six horses, three in front and three behind," Len said.

"He (Joe) was more slightly built than I was so he rode around on the box and helped fill the bags (wheat was bagged into three-bushel jute bags weighing 80 kilograms which were then sewn up with hemp for transport and storage on Shadbolt farms until the 1960s).

"It was probably only 400 acres (161 hectares) - might have been 500 (202ha) - of wheat in those days, but it was my first harvest.

"I'd left school early that year because I had to help cart hay - there was no labour around here because of the war.

"It was sheaved hay.

"I had to help my mother stook hay - women all did those sort of things in those days."

When Len returned to the farm after college his father had upgraded to a Hart Parr tractor that ran on kerosene.

"In 1946 I helped dad finish harvest with the tractor and the following year (older brother) Bill and I did it with the tractor - we went two days for 37 bags, that's how bad the crops were that year," Len said.

"Bill went out on his own in about 1948 and my brother Joe and I worked the farm - with dad helping us, of course - from there."

A further upgrade to a Fiat crawler tractor with enough power to pull a new PTO-driven harvester and the old Sunshine harvester modified so it could be towed, soon followed.

"We used to tow them (harvesters) one behind the other because the Sunshine was ground driven so you could do that, but the bloke on the back was in dust all day," Len said.

A succession of harvesters - usually International Harvester brand - followed, each with a wider comb, before the first self-propelled header, a Massey Ferguson with a 4.5m (15ft) comb.

Then a series of International Harvester 711s followed with 5.4m (18ft), then 6m (20ft) and 7.3m (24ft) fronts before Len bought the first of his big Gleaners with a 9.1m (30ft) front in the early 1980s.

There were several more Gleaners - Len cannot remember the exact number - before the one he is still driving.

With the progression from horse-drawn to self-propelled over this 75 harvests, the thing that stands out most for Len is the speed with which the ground can be covered and the work achieved these days.

He can recall sitting for weeks on end on a 35 horsepower tractor to sow a crop and then again to harvest it.

"With the old PTO harvesters we sat out in the open on the tractor, there was no cover," Len said.

"We put a pipe up and put a beach umbrella in it - that was our first cover.

"I've had a couple of skin cancers cut off my legs."

Len still talks in bushels, bags and acres, but he welcomed the advent of bulk handling - loading 50 bags at a time on the truck to deliver to the local bin was a backbreaking job.

"Sometime after the war there was a compressed air loader that operated off a cylinder and we had one that was driven off the exhaust of the truck," Len recalled.

"You put the bag on and hopped up on the truck and pressed a valve and the air pressure out of the exhaust lifted the bag up, but if you didn't grab the bag quick enough it went down quicker than it went up.

"The first year we had a bulk bin on the truck we had an auger that you emptied the bags into on the farm to fill it, but when you got there (receival site) you had to shovel the grain out.

"The next year we had two augers put in the bottom of the bin to empty it."

Len and his wife of 68 years come January, Edna, who is four years younger, moved off the current farm - now run by Gary, his wife Bev and Shaun - into town in 2004, but he still makes daily trips out.

"He comes out to make sure I'm out of bed," Gary quipped.

"If I have to go off on council business, he jumps into the seat.

"I move stuff around for them and have a look at the sheep - I do a bit with the sheep (the Shadbolts usually run about 3000 Merinos but sold about 600 earlier in the year which went east)," Len said of his farming role these days.

He and Edna - a "city girl", she came to Mukinbudin on holiday, got a job in a local store, met Len, got married and never left - have seen most of Australia several times over, including remote areas with four-wheel-drive outback travel having been a part of their holidays in years past.

For the past 20 years, including this year, Len and Edna have towed their caravan from Mukinbudin to Broome and back on their annual holidays, but they have no intention of ever moving anywhere else.

Len has seen the best and worst Mukinbudin has to offer.

In 1952 the family bought 809ha 10 kilometres west of Mukinbudin.

"That year we only got four inches (101 millimetres) of rain, there was only two people who put wheat in the bin that year, ourselves and people called Williams on a farm south of Muka which we'd sold them," Len said.

"We bought the block next door -3000 acres (1214ha) all cleared - in 1958 and we sowed a crop and paid for it the first year we had it with an eight-bag (to the acre, equivalent to about two tonnes per hectare) average."

The Shadbolts are one of a handful of families that carved the Mukinbudin farming area out of native scrub to create the eastern Wheatbelt, but it is his own and his family's ability since to produce wheat in whatever type of season Mukinbudin throws at them that makes Len most proud.

"There's never been a year we haven't delivered wheat to the bin," he said as he dropped another load into the chaser bin.

The story Mukinbudin farmer clocks up 75 harvests first appeared on Farm Weekly.