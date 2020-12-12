PM should learn from Australian ag on China

In recent weeks Australia's trade dispute with China has escalated to include more agricultural producers.



China will impose steep interim tariffs on Australian wine, joining barley, wheat, cotton, seafood and sugar. There are deep concerns for other industries such as dairy.

These developments will be felt in the rural and regional communities that rely on Australian agricultural exports.



It is a cruel reality for many farmers who have only just recovered from a record drought.



And it is difficult news for industries whose expansion into the Chinese market has been a substantial achievement built on decades of hard work.

While the focus of China-Australia trade has been dominated by minerals - iron ore and coal have provided the material basis for massive infrastructure investments by the Chinese state - our agricultural exports have told a different story.

Related reading:

Which ag industries are next on China's chopping board?

China suspends another meat plant

China still talk of town in beef export circles

Our agricultural exports have expanded because Australian produce has a hard-won reputation with Chinese consumers for freshness, quality and innovation.



Decades of research and engagement in our region has found new ways of connecting Australian producers with the largest and fastest growing consumer-base in the world.



It has been an extraordinary achievement.

I have a small personal connection to this story.



As a young child I spent two years in the early 1980s on Hainan Island, then part of Guangdong Province, where my father, a research scientist with the NSW Department of Agriculture, advised the Chinese government on modernising their beef cattle and pasture production.



I am told that during that time I met the governor of Guangdong Province, Xi Zhonghan - the father of the current president, Xi Jinping, although I don't remember the encounter.

This posting was a direct result of the 'sister-state' relationship between New South Wales and Guangdong province that was signed by Neville Wran in 1979.



As Deng Xiaopeng opened up China tow the world, the agreement was a forerunner of the expansion of research and collaboration that set the scene for the modern China-Australia relationship.



China's extraordinary role in the global and Australian economy was built from hundreds of partnerships like these.

Since those early experiments, and because of our willingness to engage with China so early, Australia has managed to chart an unusual course: remaining within the American security umbrella whilst being perfectly positioned to meet the import demands of a rapidly modernising economic juggernaut.



It was an extraordinary position to be in - and it has provided the basis for extraordinary prosperity.

This was only going to be good for as long as it lasted, reliant upon a geopolitical stability that has been simultaneously eroded by China's increased assertiveness and its intensifying rivalry with the US.



It relied on norms of institutional order and a rules-based system that has proved to be fragile - and not always fit for purpose.

Australia prospered - but we have been complacent about acting to advance our national interest in the region.



Whether it is climate change, water security, lifting national productivity or adjusting to the obviously changing geopolitics of out immediate region, Australia seems to have lost the knack of solving difficult national problems.

The Morrison Government was too late to see the emergent threats to our prosperity.



More assertive action from China in the region, the collapse of democratic institutions in Hong Kong and intensified US-China competition have shaped the last seven years.



The Government has sought - often clumsily - to deal with the security implications. But it had no plan to deal with the economic implications of this change in China's approach.

When China began imposing tariffs, the Morrison Government's flat-footed approach was found wanting.



This is not to disagree with any individual choice made by the Morrison government in response to China's actions. Each response, viewed by itself, seems like the only choice available.

But as a whole there has been an improvised quality to the government's response. It has been reactive and panicked, reliant on domestic political rhetoric that belies a sophisticated or informed understanding of the situation Australia faces or a sense of national purpose.

And has shown no appreciation for the economic costs.



In fact, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told the Rural Press Club it was the fault of farmers if they could not longer bring their exports to market.



Meanwhile, it is Australia's primary producers who are paying the price for the government's failures.

The Morrison government lacks a clear plan, with a thoughtful approach to delivering Australia's national economic and strategic interests.



And while other countries like the United States have cheered the Australian approach - one imagines they will not hesitate to stock the shelves of Beijing's supermarkets with wine from California and beer made with barley from Idaho.

Where is the Morrison Government plan to deliver on the promise of export market diversification?



Where is a commitment to find new markets or to shift Australian agricultural exports up the value chain to create good jobs in country towns?

The response of some federal politicians has been a retreat into 1950s Cold War-style simplicity.



Some have chosen to imagine an Australian economy without trade with China, or even proposed starting a trade war with China.



But Australia can't adopt an approach that means we only deal with other countries with the same values and systems of government and our own.

Our future prosperity and regional stability relies on an ability to manage the implications of a more assertive China and respond effectively in the national interest consistent with our values.



The health and vitality of our domestic political institutions is vital to such an effort.

The social inclusion of Chinese Australians and their participation in these institutions is critically important, as are the universities whose research has been central to our shared prosperity and who have educated thousands of Chinese students in their halls.

Scott Morrison could learn a lot from Australian farmers. Decades of patient effort from the agricultural industry has turned Australian produce into products that are highly valued by the Chinese people.

That process, the efforts taken to understand consumer preferences, invest in world-leading practices, navigate global markets and develop deep, person-to-person relationships, models the complex understanding of our regional partners that our country needs.

That requires hard work, a commitment to the Australian interest, including the interest of Australian agriculture, and a thoughtful, purposeful sense of strategy - all of which seems to be in short supply in the Morrison government.

- Tim Ayres is a NSW Labor Senator