Dunmaglas listed for $1.4 million | Video

A 491 hectare (1213 acre) Childers district property has been listed for $1.4 million, including 60 breeders and plant and equipment.



Located in the Eureka district, 20km from Childers and 35km from Biggenden, Dunmaglas is described as a very well-presented freehold property providing a excellent opportunity for the new owner to step into a going concern.

The property has predominantly native grasses with some pangola and blue grass. The country has been conservatively stocked to ensure a quick response after rain.



There are bloodwood, ironbark, stringybark, spotted gum trees throughout timbered area.

Water is supplied by a new solar powered bore, four new troughs in the main paddocks plus dams in most paddocks. A windmill supplies stock water to front paddocks and yards. The seasonal Woco Creek runs through one paddock on the property.

The timber cattle yards have a steel work area and are equipped with a crush and calf cradle on a concrete base.

Dunmaglas is fenced into seven larger paddocks with several horse paddocks between cattle yards and house. A central laneway provides access to all of the paddocks.

There fences are described as well maintained. There are electric wires on offsets on the bull and weaning paddocks.

Improvements include a three bedroom home with a large office, a five bay shed with roller doors and a workshop, three stables with day stalls, round yard, tack room.



Plant and equipment includes a Case dozer with tree pusher and stick rake and a LandCruiser.

The orchard has orange, lemon, olive, mango, and bay leaf trees and passionfruit.

Some of the plant and equipment includes: a Toyota LandCruiser, Case dozer with tree pusher and stick rake, molasses mixer, lime spreader, slasher, offsets, ripper, scarifier, grain mixer, auger, two fuel tanks, two silos, and two feeder bins, as well as assorted tools and workshop items.

