NT cattlemen want land access laws tightened for mining sector

The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association has called for new land access restrictions to apply to the mining industry.

The NT government announced changes to the Petroleum Act today, which will ensure gas companies cannot enter a property for gas exploration without a land access agreement with the property owner.

Mining and Industry minister Nicole Manison said the changes make the gas industry more accountable for its actions, at least in the exploration phase.

NTCA chief executive officer Ashley Manicaros welcomed the changes for gas, but said these laws should also apply to mining and mineral exploration.

"A lot of this is common sense to be honest with you," he said.

Mr Manicaros said he knew of situations where pastoralists have found mining exploration teams on their property by accident, without prior knowledge of them being there.

He said the current laws only include voluntary codes of conduct and handshake agreements, and do not offer certainty to pastoralists.

"Imagine you were a landholder in an urban area and a resource company only had to give notification it was coming on to your property to carry out intrusive work and there was no way you could influence what they were doing or when, how would you feel?" he said.

Mr Manicaros said now is the time for change because the NT government is currently reviewing the approval process for mine management plans to bring them into line with the Petroleum Act.

He said now is the obvious time to also develop land access agreement regulations for the minerals sector.

He said the pastoral industry is worth more than $1 billion and employs more than 10,000 people.

