Fabulous Figtrees races in | Video

SET in the heart of the Biddaddaba Valley and handy to both Beaudesert or Canungra, Figtrees is been seen as one of Queensland's finest hinterland country estates.



Offered with three homes, outstanding infrastructure and virtually unlimited water, the property is a equine showpiece that has been developed during the past 13 years by Murray and Sue Murdoch.

The freehold property in two titles covers 79 hectares (195 acres) and is located 71km from the Brisbane CDB, 45km from Southport.



The north facing, six bedroom main homestead is set in acres of lush lawns and spectacular trees and offers peaceful views over the property and Biddaddaba Creek in the distance.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Figtrees.

On the southern side of the road, a three bedroom brick veneer home is positioned with the main foaling facilities.

The original three bedroom Queenslander cottage is in very good repair and is used as staff accommodation.

The tilt slab stable complex has 18 spacious stables and extra wide central bays. The skid-steer friendly complex features vet facilities, showers and toilets, kitchen, tack room, workshop, laundry, and two bedrooms for staff.

Adjoining the stables is a floodlit roundyard, six box walker, six floodlit day yards, feedshed, and a machinery shed.

The paddocks on the fertile flats cover some 30ha, all of which can be viewed from the main house. Several kilometres of three rail black steel panel fencing ave been erected.



Wide laneways connect all of the paddocks and yards allowing for easy livestock and machinery movement.



The main dam was built in October 2007 and is estimated to hold 300 megalitres.



Virtually all of Figtrees can be irrigated.

A pumping station enables water to be shifted across the entire property, with virtually all of Figtrees able to be irrigated with a hard hose irrigator, which is included in the sale. There are also two bores.

Marketing agent Peter Douglas, Ray White Rural, said Figtrees was a stunning estate that had a proven record of preparing horses for major sales.



"The property could easily change course and with the abundance of water," Mr Douglas said. "Figtrees represents some of the pinnacle land available in South East Queensland."

Contact Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural Queensland.



