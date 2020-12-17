Colac dairy processor rides the iso wave

Century-old south-western Victorian dairy processor, Bulla, has put its factory employees, their families - and a small street in the town where it's factory is situated - on the national map.

Bulla, based at Colac, launched its Murray St brand in February, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It features exotic flavors such as Coffee Swirl & Cookie Chunks, Caramel Maple & Macadamias, Vanilla Bean & Chocolate Almonds and Caramelised Peanut Brittle.

The 170 dairy farmers who supply Bulla, Colac, can also thank Murray St and pandemic home cooking.

They were the first in Victoria to gain a step up in milk price, to $6.80 kg/milk solids, due to the brand's success and the company's links with the television ratings success Masterchef and Junior Masterchef.

Bulla chief executive Allan Hood said launching Murray Street, and the interest in home cooking - sparked by coronavirus isolation - paid dividends for the company and farmers.

"The thing with Masterchef is that our cream brands were the heroes in the actual program," Mr Hood said.

'We put Murray St, either side of the program, as part of the actual advertising campaign.

"With Murray St, we really wanted to focus on Colac, Murray St is where our icecream factory is located - it is our heartland."

Mr Hood said the new brand saw Bulla focussing on the quality and taste of its products, by pushing a "super premium" product.

"It not only focuses on the quality of the product, but everyone in the television commercial is actually staff members or family.

Mr Hood said Bulla was also a winner out of the pandemic.

"We were very well positioned, we have had a strong retail business in Australia, for several years now, our brand has been growing in strength."

He said there was also strength and depth in Bulla's relationships with the major retailers.

"It's not just on the back of a marketing campaign, it's really fair to say there is 110 year of history, gone into that success, and innovation has been the heartbeat of our business, for generations."

"Murray St is just another example of that successful innovation, that takes Bulla into that super premium end of ice cream."

Food trends

It comes at a time, when the Australian Bureau of Statistics had released figures on what Australians ate, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The amount of foods and non-alcoholic beverages purchased from Australian supermarkets and other food retailers grew by over half a million tonnes in 2019-20.

ABS health statistics spokesperson, Paul Atyeo, said the average daily amount of store-bought foods and drinks increased by 2.2 per cent to 1.55 kg per person, up from 1.51 kg in 2018-19.

"That increase can be attributed to the surge in food retailing associated with the COVID-19 related restrictions, particularly in March, but also in April through to June 2020, as consumers relied more on supermarkets and less on dining out."

The data also showed the potential nutritional impact of the increased purchasing.

"The average daily amount of energy from the food purchased from shops in March was 11,403 kJ per person which is 32pc more than March 2019 (8,658 kJ).

"However, much of this purchasing was to stock up household pantries, so this amount would overestimate people's actual consumption in March."

Around one-third of the extra kilojoules recorded in March this year were from grain and cereal products, with the energy from pasta and noodles doubling (102pc) and energy from rice and flour more than doubling (124pc) compared to the previous March.

Energy from sugar also increased sharply (69pc), as did a number of other common staple categories such as fats and oils (e.g. olive oil and butter) which rose 53pc, meat and poultry products (up 22pc) and milk products increased by 15pc.

Among other contributors to the March peak in the dietary energy were a number of treat foods such as chocolate (up 28pc on March 2019), both sweet and savoury biscuits (up 21pc and 18pc respectively) and potato chips (up 19pc).

Have you signed up to Stock & Land's daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to Victorian agriculture.

The story Colac dairy processor rides the iso wave first appeared on Stock & Land.