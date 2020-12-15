Hewitt's Mount Cooper passed in for $15 million

HEWITT Cattle Australia's 38,942 hectare (96,228 acre) property Mount Cooper remains on the market after it was passed at auction on a vendor bid of $15 million.



Located at Seventy Mile south east of Charters Towers, the breeding and backgrounding property was auctioned following the sale of the Hewitt's adjoining property Harvest Home.



Five parties registering to bid at the December 12 auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts Queensland Rural.

Mount Cooper was offered with an established herd consisting of 2250 breeders, 750 joined No.9 heifers, 1000 No.0 heifers and 100 bulls as well as some plant and equipment.

Mount Cooper is located at Seventy Mile, on the western side of the Burdekin Dam.

Mount Cooper is located on the western side of the Burdekin Dam, with a long frontage to the dam and the Burdekin River and the headwaters of the Rollston River.

The property is divided into 16 main and six smaller holding paddocks and features 46km of laneways.



There are three sets of cattle yards, including the newly constructed steel Homestead yards with capacity to process 600 head and hold a further 1000 head. There are also four stables and associated holding yards.



Mount Cooper is predominantly undulating country, with soils comprising of a mix of red earths, a variety of hard, sandy, red and yellow duplex soils and a mixture of bleached sands and sandy grey earths.



Pastures feature a blend of seca, wynn cassia, urachloa and Indian couch, as well as very strong stands of buffel that in loamy soils respond quickly to rain events.



Water is supplied from significant access to the Burdekin River and the dam, three bores, 27 dams and a number of natural springs. There are also 22 troughs.



Improvements include the four bedroom, two bathrooms main homestead, school room, three two-bedroom dwellings for staff, and three sheds for machinery, storage and a workshop.



Contact Peter MacPherson, 0447 941 110, or Troy Trevor, 0408 502 576, Nutrien Harcourts Queensland Rural.

MORE READING: 'Muckadilla's Glenochar has sold'.

The story Hewitt's Mount Cooper passed in for $15 million first appeared on Queensland Country Life.