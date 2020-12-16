Meatworks call for federal intervention in Chinese workers' visa impasse

Victoria's Midfield Group is seeking urgent federal government intervention to help resolve visa issues for its Chinese meat processing workers.

On Wednesday morning about 100 Chinese workers decided to strike for 24 hours.

The Warrnambool meatworks employs about 150 Chinese nationals.

Of those, 49 are in their fifth year and 29 will reach the end of their contracts in January.

In October last year Midfield officials sought federal government assistance to try and get permanent residency approval for workers who had completed their contracts.

In June this year some of those workers were placed on COVID visas so they could stay in the country.

But, through those visas there is no opportunity to gain permanent residency.

There have been meetings held with Minister for Populations, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge but there has been no resolution to the current stand-off.

Midfield Group's Dean McKenna has called for federal government intervention to resolve the situation.

"These people have been great workers, they are desperate to not go back to China," he said.

"They are working here, many of their wives are also employed at Midfields and their kids are going to school here.

"They want to remain here, become Australians and we can see they are in a terrible position."

Mr McKenna said it was up to the federal government to provide a pathway to permanent residency.

"This situation is unfortunately completely out of our control," he said.

"It can only be resolved through federal government intervention and we're urgently requesting that happen," he said.

Wannon MP Dan Tehan was today in cabinet meetings with Mr Tudge.

Mr Tehan is understood to be aware of the situation and has been contacted for comment.

The visa issue has come to a head as trade tensions between Australia and China are on a knife edge as China has banned or put tariffs on Australian goods including coal, beef, barley, wine and timber.

EARLIER: About 100 Chinese workers at Warrnambool's Midfield Meat International abattoir are on strike, claiming a worker was assaulted, as tensions rise over an international trade war.

Warrnambool-based translator Daisy Ye claimed one worker was assaulted leading to today's 24-hour strike.

She alleged the worker was punched three times to the face.

Warrnambool police Sergeant Blake Amos said a report made to police on Tuesday about a physical altercation between workers.

He said both parties involved had been spoken to and further investigations were being undertaken.

No one was injured. It is believed it is unlikely charges will be laid.

Ms Ye said it was not the first time there had been an allegation of mistreatment relating to Chinese workers at the abattoir.

She said the workers would meet at Warrnambool Botanic Gardens today to discuss concerns, including the injured worker.

Ms Ye said she had talked to several representatives of the Chinese workers.

"I teach some of them English. They are going to start with the strike today and see how that goes," she said.

"There are raised tensions at present due to the Chinese and Australia trade situation."

Ms Ye said many of the 100 workers had been in Australia on 457 visas and they had hoped Midfield was going to sponsor them for permanent residency.



"But now, most of those visas will expire by January 20," she said.

"At this stage the company is not going to sponsor them.

"The Chinese workers have worked very hard. They have done everything possible to get along with management, but now feel they have no option but to let people know what has been going on."

