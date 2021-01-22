Funding goes to avocado export

AUSTRALIAN avocados will have a more hasslefree entry into Japan and New Zealand on the back of two Federal Government grants.

Avocados Australia has been awarded the grants under the Package Assisting Small Exporters (PASE) program extension.



Totalling $109,176, the grants will go toward the development of an online registration, mapping and phytosanitary data collection platform ($79,200) and towards the production of educational materials for growers seeking to access Japanese and New Zealand markets ($29,976).



The education materials project will adapt the current Australian Table Grape Association accreditation system and aims to streamline the export registration process.

The materials will provide guidance on the regulatory requirements and export registration process for export capable growers and packhouses.

Agriculture minister, David Littleproud, said Australian avocados are a significant horticultural industry renowned for its premium produce here and abroad.

"Australian growers produced 87,546 tonnes of avocados in 2019/20, two per cent more than the previous year, bringing gross value of production to an estimated $493 million," Mr Littleproud said.

"With volumes of exports on the rise and more opportunities for trade, the Australian Government is helping to ensure growers have access to modern, efficient export systems."

"Projects such as these will not only save producers time and money but help ensure Australia continues to build on its reputation as a reliable supplier of clean, safe, quality produce."



In 2019/20 Australia exported 4051 tonnes, its highest volume of fresh avocados to date, representing 4.63 per cent of the 87,546 tonnes produced.

Malaysia and Singapore are currently Australia's main avocado export markets.



