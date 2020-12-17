Perth grain research facility opens

A WESTERN Australian grain research facility, funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation, Murdoch University and the WA Department of Primary Industries, has officially been opened.

The $7.45 million grains research precinct, which will be an important facility for researchers in crop pathology, plant physiology and genetic improvement, will have facilities at Murdoch and Curtin Universities.

GRDC chair John Woods said that in addition to the original $3 million Infrastructure Grant contribution, the GRDC had committed an extra $1.5m to the project, taking its total investment to $4.5m.

"The project's partners have also committed a combined co-contribution of $2.95m, including $2.255m from Murdoch University, $445,000 from Curtin University and $250,000 from DPIRD," Mr Woods said.

Mr Woods said he was excited about the opportunities the new centre would present.

"This infrastructure will enable researchers to screen genetic responses to crop disease under optimum environmental conditions, and to achieve pre-breeding and genetic improvement through developing and evaluating germplasm with enhanced resistance to diseases and abiotic and biotic stresses," he said.

"It will also foster further coordination and collaboration between the institutions involved.

"This initiative is a great example of how Australian grain growers benefit from the research, development and extension (RD&E) model delivered by the GRDC that has public, private, national and international leverage and meets the priority needs of growers - wherever they are in Australia."

The Grains Research Precinct is mostly centred at Murdoch University but also includes a collaborative facility at Curtin University near the Centre for Crop and Disease Management. The precinct infrastructure consists of:

* Four Physical Containment Level 1 (PC1) glasshouses and preparation rooms Four Physical Containment Level 2 (PC2) glasshouses, ante rooms, preparation room and steriliser rooms

0.9 hectares of irrigated, netted field plot area

A small office and amenities area * LED-lit and temperature-controlled Growth Facility at Curtin University.

Murdoch University Interim Pro Vice-Chancellor, Food Futures Professor Peter Davies said the work undertaken at the precinct was vital at a time of climate change impacting production and increasing global demand for food.

"Seventy per cent more food will be needed to feed the world's 9.5 billion people by 2050, so the work we are doing in Western Australia will have a significant impact across the world," Professor Davies said.

"Improving the quality and yield of grains through our research and development will help unlock unproductive land for production, as well as increase yield on our already productive lands," he said.

"Our work will also enable farmers in third world countries to improve their production capacity by utilising our knowledge and skills, and the outcomes of our research."