Site connects chefs, foodies to farmers

A NEW online directory is being regarded as the "little black book" for chefs in sourcing fresh produce straight from farmers.

It's now also on the hunt for new members.

Straight to the Source provides a direct link between Australian and New Zealand producers and foodies, food producers and chefs.



Founded by Tawnya Bahr, Lucy Allon and Monique Emmi, Straight to the Source has been connecting food service professionals with Australia's diverse food growing regions and their producers since 2012.

The trio has pooled 60 years of combined experience and contacts, creating an online platform that hopes to become the leading independent produce destination of its kind.

Lee Towle, Longview Garlic on the New South Wales' southern tablelands has praised the site.



"This is more than a directory for me. The Straight To The Source team are helping producers gain access to markets that they'd like to connect to," Mr Towle said.



"Knowing my brand will be seen by the people that matter, and having a network of influential experts at my disposal who are dedicated to bridging the gap between producers, chefs and consumers, is invaluable."

With a growing number of founding members, the directory is now welcoming new producers who wish to be listed on the site.

Co-founder Tawnya Bahr said the organisation had been hearing for years what a challenge it was for producers to get their product, brand or destination in front of the right people.



CONNECTED: Lee Towle, Longview Garlic, NSW says the Straight to the Source site has helped her business.

"We've always been focused on telling the incredible stories of some of the best food and beverage brands in the country," she said.

"We now have the technology to connect the two and bring our renowned offering to life."

The directory is free to use.



Users will be able to peruse a brand's profile, giving them detailed product information, contact details, stockists and key accolades among other things.

"Consumers are more curious than ever about the provenance and quality of their food," co-founder Lucy Allon said.



TREND: Straight to the Source co-founder, Tawnya Bahr, says she and her colleagues have been hearing for years what a challenge it was for producers to get their product, brand or destination in front of the right people.

"The site is a resource which will help people find ingredients and products as well as learn about where they are from and the people who grow, make or harvest them."

"This directory can help you find some really unique products from emerging industries. We have growers producing cocoa in Cairns and vanilla in the Bloomfield River Valley."



"And if you can't find something, we can help you source it."



