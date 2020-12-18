Niminbah makes $5.1 million at auction

ALAN and Heather Montgomery's 3885 hectare (9602 acre) Thallon property Niminbah has sold at auction for $5.1 million.



Bought by the locally based Brosnan family, the sale price is equal to about $1313/ha ($531/acre).



There were two registered bidders at the auction attended by about 25 people.

Niminbah is located 2km from Thallon and comprises of generally flat country.

Soils range from grey coolabah flood out country, grey brigalow melon hole country, red wilga, box, sandalwood soils and areas of carbean, box sand ridge.

Buffel grass is dominant in the red soils and sand ridge areas.

Niminbah has a well maintained five stand shearing shed.

About 2430ha (6000 acres) has previously been farmed, but this country was returned to pasture in the mid-1990s.

The property is fenced into 12 main paddocks and seven holding paddocks. The southern boundary is a new exclusion fence.

Improvements include a two storey, three bedroom, five stand shearing shed and yards, shearers' quarters, and both steel sheep yards and steel cattle yards.

The marketing of Niminbah was handled by Andrew Jakins from Nutrien Harcourts, Goondiwindi.

