Ground cover saves the day as storms slam the North West

SEVERE thunderstorms lashed the North West across the weekend but did not reach the levels predicted.

Areas across the region impacted by the storms, which spanned from Thursday until Saturday evening, some minor damage was reported in various towns.

Moree was one of the earliest hit, with surrounding areas such as Bellata and Pallamallawa being issued with severe flood warnings on Thursday.

However, the warnings were downgraded on Friday as the Gwydir River failed to reach six metres at Pallamallawa, despite fears the village may have been cut off.



The storms caused problems in Tamworth and Gunnedah, first flooding the McCulloch Agencies Tamworth office, before a downpour flooded the main streets of Gunnedah.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology recorded 39mm at the Gunnedah Airport during the burst, which clogged storm drains and flooded low-lying businesses.

However, one farmer believes ground cover proved the difference in preventing severe flood damage.

Upper Horton sheep farmer Peter Kelly said the damage around his area was minimal, despite some properties receiving 200mm of rainfall on Thursday evening alone.

"We got about 169mm at our place between 10pm and 6am on Thursday night and Friday morning," Mr Kelly said.

"But it was one of the most remarkable things because the water went as quickly as it came.

"My father is 79 years old and he told me he has never seen anything like it out our way.

"Personally, I put it down to having a bit of grass around at the moment, if this had happened this time last year it would have been a hell of a mess because we just didn't have the ground cover."

The BoM is predicting more storms for the North West over the coming days, due to lingering humid air and tropical conditions.

In terms of rainfall, the BoM is predicting between 70mm and 120mm across the region.

On Sunday, minor to moderate flood watches were announced for the Peel, Upper Macintyre, Gwydir and Namoi rivers.

"The rain we had came down hard and I was always taught hard rain like that would make the ground hard," Mr Kelly said.

"But in terms of getting anymore rain, I don't think another drenching would impact us too badly.

"We are looking at crutching and shearing this week because this type of weather can lead to flies, which can give the sheep grief.

"Other than that, the rain has been most welcome but I think the warnings and everything may have been a little bit over the top."

