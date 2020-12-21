Ministers to meet over new border rules, but no national cabinet

Australia's top medical experts, health and transport ministers will meet this week to discuss Sydney's COVID-19 outbreak and new border travel restrictions put in place by state and territory governments.



Prime Minister Scott Morrison left open the possibility of government leaders holding a national cabinet meeting to discuss any arising operational issues, but NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian denied there was a need.



Transport ministers and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack will be meeting to discuss how to ensure freight continues through the border restrictions.



Professor Paul Kelly, who has now been officially appointed into the role of Chief Medical Officer of the Australian government, will be chairing a meeting of his counterparts also. Health ministers, including the federal minister Greg Hunt, will also meet.



The NSW government has rejected the support offered by the Commonwealth, the prime minister confirmed, however Defence support for Victoria's border quarantine has been clarified as providing accommodation to those working on the border with NSW.



"We've been able to overcome this before, including in NSW," Mr Morrison said.



"NSW hasn't sought any additional support. They've got it covered, but the premier is aware of what's available to her if she needs it."



Mr Morrison noted that national cabinet didn't meet following the Adelaide outbreak, and premiers and first ministers would have direct access to the medical experts meeting.



"I think after a couple more days we will know a bit more and if there is a need to [hold a national cabinet], of course we can do that."



Border travel restrictions announced since Sydney's Northern Beaches cluster became known were matters for other states, not the national cabinet, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said after announcing the latest case numbers in her state.



NSW responded in a proportionate way when outbreaks happened in other states, she said, urging her counterparts to hold off ordering state-wide border closures.



"That's why I'm pleading with [state and territory leaders] to consider the facts and to be compassionate, and to look at the way in which we've responded when things have happened in their states," Ms Berejiklian said.



National cabinet had not been used to plan state border closures in previous pandemic waves. The role of national cabinet was to be giving advice, the premier noted.



Restrictions on Sydney travelers following news of the outbreak, imposed by other state and territory governments, have been limited to those traveling through the greater Sydney area, rather than anywhere in NSW.



The next scheduled meeting of leaders is planned for February 5.



