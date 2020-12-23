Agribusiness buzz in brief

Rural Funds' $32m water buy

Rural Funds Group has spent another $32.4 million to help expand its macadamia property portfolio, buying an extra 21,600 megalitres of water from the Lower Fitzroy system west of Rockhampton.

However, payments to Sunwater will stretch out until 2023.

The water, to be sourced from the yet-to-be completed Rookwood Weir, will be used to develop up to 2500 hectares of macadamia orchards and develop irrigation for cropping and cattle production in the region.

Rural Funds already owned about 6000Ml of Fitzroy River water allocations.

It has a diversified portfolio of agricultural assets around Australia which are leased predominately to corporate agricultural operators.

A deposit equal to 10 per cent of the purchase price will be paid over 18 months and the balance over almost two decades.

.........

Buy Aussie brands, please

With the wine industry effectively locked out of its biggest market, China, Australian Grape and Wine is urging wine lovers to choose Brand Australia this summer when selecting holiday season drinks, and to celebrate on social media using the #chooseaustralianwine hashtag.

"If you enjoy a glass of wine, choose something from your favourite Australian producer," said chief executive Tony Battaglene.

"We currently import around 125 million bottles of wine each year from overseas.

"If Australian wine lovers decide to buy Australian instead, it will go a long way to cushioning the blow grape and wine businesses have felt in 2020."

Wine businesses had been dealt a trio of blows in the form of fires and smoke, COVID-19 shut-downs, and trade tensions leading to the $1.2 billion China export market becoming "effectively unviable".

He said it wasn't about drinking more wine - just a matter of enjoying Australian wine, in moderation, with food, family and friends.

.........

Woolies offers dairy cash

Woolworths is seeking applications to take advantage of $5 million in grants on offer to dairy farmers from its Dairy Innovation Fund during the next three years.

The offer has been planned with peak industry groups to help farmers innovate and increase on-farm efficiency, sustainability and resilience to manage seasonal variations by investing in technology and infrastructure.

All Australian dairy farmers contributing milk to Woolworths' dairy supply chain - directly or through processors - can apply to access up to $100,000 each in grants.

With Dairy Australia research showing 80 per cent of dairy farmers intend spending money in their business in the next two years, supermarket's buying director, Paul Harker, said grants from Woolworths' Dairy Innovation Fund will help bring some of those plans to life.

"Our dairy fund will help them increase farming efficiency and modernise their operations with new technology.

"After facing tough conditions in recent years of drought and bushfire, the innovation fund will help farmers increase their resilience to withstand these types of challenges.

Woolworths already offers dairy farmers support through its 10 cents a litre drought levy on two and three litre fresh house brand milk lines, which has delivered more than $60m to 450 farmers since 2018.

Details are available at woolworths.com.au/dairyinnovationfund

.........

Top End ag event

The Northern Australian Food Futures conference has been scheduled for May 17 to May 20 in 2021, with three days of farm visits and conference programs.

Australia's leading event focused on agricultural development in the Top End will be at Darwin Convention Centre, attracting more than 50 speakers and including business awards and a conference dinner.

For details check out www.foodfuturesntfarmers.org.au

.........

Rex picks Virgin sales boss

Regional Express airlines has appointed former Virgin Australia sales executive, Ann Elliott as its own general manager of sales.

Ms Elliott, who started her 32 years of travel industry experience in a travel agency in Armidale in NSW was one of several senior Virgin management to move on after the carrier was sold to US investment group Bain Capital.



Previously Virgin's Australia and New Zealand sales head, she said she was now looking forward to working for a company highly regarded nation-wide, particularly in regional Australia, and tackling the market challenges ahead for Rex.



Her new job starts just as the country airline pushes into domestic capital city routes, competing against Virgin and Qantas with new Boeing 737-800 jet services between Sydney and Melbourne, starting in March.

.........

ACCC appointments

The Australian Competition Commission has gained two new commissioners, Anna Brakey and Peter Crone.

Economist Ms Brakey's extensive experience is in infrastructure regulation, having spent 20 years at the NSW Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal and also at the Productivity Commission and the NSW Department of Transport.

Mr Crone has over 30 years' experience in economic policy and commercial strategy.

Also an economist, he has served as an economic advisor to state and federal governments, including as senior economic advisor to the Prime Minister's office from 1997 to 2006, and as chief economist at the Business Council of Australia, EY and Coles Group.

"Their appointments will further deepen and broaden the expertise and experience of our team," said ACCC chairman Rod Sims.

.........

New Hort board

Hort Innovation Australia has a new chairman and deputy chairman and three new directors following its recent virtual annual general meeting.

Taking over from former chairman Selwyn Snell is Julie Bird who has has been a director since 2018 and has worked in the horticulture sector for 25 years, including leading horticulture and agriculture-related organisations.

Her deputy is Woolworths' buying and group replenishment director, Paul Harker, a director since 2016 with more than 20 years of experience in retail.

Other newly elected directors are Tony Kelly, Michael Nixon and Victoria Taylor.



Mr Kelly has 33 years of experience in the horticulture export, import, wholesale and logistics, including as deputy chairman of Brisbane Markets Limited.

Mr Nixon is one of the largest horticulture growers in the Carnarvon area of Western Australia and and is heavily involved in horticulture initiatives and organisations at the community level.

Ms Taylor has 20 years experience in agricultural policy, governance and communications and is the former executive officer of the National Horticulture Research Network, and also a small business owner.

The new appointments replace Mr Snell, outgoing deputy chairman Dr Mary Corbett, and Jenny Margetts.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

