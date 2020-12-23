Woolworths brings back two-pack purchase limits

Woolworths has reinstated a two pack purchase limit both in-store and online for toilet paper and paper towel across Greater Sydney from Tuesday.

The precautionary move follows an increase in demand for toilet paper in pockets of Sydney and will help ensure Woolworths customers have fair access to these products over the Christmas period.

Woolworths has tripled toilet paper order volumes in NSW and is set to deliver more than 400,000 packs into its NSW stores this week.

Woolworths Supermarkets New South Wales general manager, Michael Mackenzie said they had continued to see a steady increase in demand for toilet paper across different parts of Sydney in the past 24 hours.

"While demand is nowhere near the levels we saw earlier this year, we're taking a preventative step ahead of the busy pre-Christmas trade," he said.

"We have plenty of toilet paper stock to draw on from our suppliers and it will continue to flow into stores in large volumes.

"As an essential service, our supermarkets will remain open to support our customers' grocery needs, so we encourage everyone to continue shopping as they usually would and only buy what they need."

Woolworths will continue to monitor demand for toilet paper and paper towel daily and look to remove the limits as quickly as possible.



Woolworths strongly encourages all customers entering its stores in Greater Sydney stores to wear a face mask as per the NSW Government's advice.



"As always, we ask our customers to follow all social distancing and hygiene measures while shopping in our stores," Mr Mackenzie said.

"We also ask customers to treat our team and each other with respect as we work through this uncertain time together."

