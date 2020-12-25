Zoo animals treated for Christmas

+4









The animals of Taronga Western Plains Zoo have not gone without a Christmas treat this year.



The zoo ensured Christmas would be just as special for the animals, and treated them to an array of snacks best suited for their little taste buds, which were handed out on Tuesday for them to enjoy.



Among the many recipients were the zoo's otters, who were spoiled with their very own Christmas tree and Christmas wreath bearing prawn treats. The Siamangs enjoyed a Christmas wreath with fruit snacks and a paper-mache snowman with dried fruit as his face and buttons.

The Ring-tailed Lemurs also enjoyed an array of fruit and vegetable decorations hanging from a tree on their island.

