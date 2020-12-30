Second crew member tests positive on Darwin cattle export ship

A SECOND crew member of a live cattle ship has tested positive to COVID-19, while a third has been taken to hospital for further testing, after docking in Darwin earlier this week.



The 35-year-old man was travelling on the Diamantina, which docked in the city's East Arm Wharf, after traveling from Indonesia.



It follows a positive test result from another man aboard the ship Sunday, who is also being treated at Royal Darwin Hospital.



The pair will be cared for there until they return two negative tests.

Additionally, a 36-year-old male crew member from the same ship requires further testing that will be undertaken today to ascertain his condition.



He is believed to have returned a "weak positive" result to a test, which means he may have had COVID-19 sometime in the past six months.

The majority of the other crew members were transported to a separate section of the Howard Springs Quarantine Facility on Monday, where they will undertake 14 days of mandatory supervised quarantine.

None of the crew left the ship prior to being admitted to hospital or the quarantine facility.

Some crew members are required to remain on board the vessel in accordance with international maritime law. Testing will be undertaken and they are required to stay onboard in self-isolation.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory is 76. The 36-year-old will be added to the Northern Territory statistics only if confirmed to be currently COVID-19 active.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.