Dairy industry cultivating a closer relationship with India

THE Australian Dairy sector is taking steps to foster a closer relationship with India, where the demand for dairy milk products is expected to outpace supply for the next decade.



Dairy Australia is building "a long-term engagement plan" with Indian dairy industry counterparts, to help focus Australian dairy businesses on possible areas for cooperation and relationships.

Dairy Australia managing director David Nation said there would be comprehensive research into the Indian dairy market to understand its supply chain, key stakeholders and consumer behaviours.

"[That will] inform where there are the greatest opportunities for strategic partnerships that benefit both Australian and Indian dairy farmers," Dr Nation said.

"As part of the project, a report on the Indian dairy sector has already been produced to provide an overview for Australian industry participants to better understand the Indian production systems and market.

"It is hoped this initial step will help focus Australian dairy businesses on possible areas for cooperation and relationships."

India is one of the world's largest dairy producers and the fastest growing large economy, which is projected to be the third largest in the world by 2035 with 1.6 billion citizens.



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said there were "significant opportunities" to expand trade relations with India.



"Consumer demand in India for dairy milk products is expected to outpace supply until 2035 and there will also be enormous demand for value-added milk products," Mr Littleproud said.

"The project is taking a long-term focus and aims to position Australian dairy farmers, processors and supply chains as preferred partners for their Indian counterparts into the future."



The program was made possible by a $76,400 grant under the federal government's Agricultural Trade and Market Access Cooperation.