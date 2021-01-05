Four new COVID-19 cases, and a new alert for three towns in regional NSW

Four new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were found in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm tonight, with a further four found in hotel quarantine.

The cases include two connected to the Berala which were flagged yesterday, as well as one further case connected to this cluster.

The fourth was a household cluster contact of the Croydon cluster, who was in isolation.

Acting Premier John Barilaro also flagged one extra case, found after the 8pm cut-off, who had travelled to regional NSW.

He said an 18-year-old man from Berala, who attended the BWS there, and then travelled to Orange, Nyngan to Broken Hill for a camping trip had tested positive, prompting a testing push in those three towns.

Mr Barilaro said this was an important reminder not to travel, especially to regional areas, if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.



"This is why we're asking people to limit mobility, and that's the best we can do at this stage," he said.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant thanked the young man for coming forward for testing after he received a text message for NSW Health about the Berala bottle shop.

"They got a text from us, saying you had been in that BWS on the 24th," she said.

"He woke up, had a little bit of a runny nose just yesterday, and went out and got a test and did the right thing. This gentleman was totally unaware of the issues, [but] acted promptly on our text message."

She said his trip companions had also come forward for testing and were waiting for results.

Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said this case showed that the latest COVID outbreak was "an issue for all of NSW", noting people in regional areas should be getting tested if they had any symptoms.



There were 26,381 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, and the government has urged people, particularly from western, south-western Sydney and Wollongong to keep coming forward.



Wollongong has recorded no new COVID-19 cases, with three close contacts the only positive cases identified so far.

In the government's daily update, Mr Barilaro also spoke about the cricket, saying the state continued to work with the SCG about hosting the event and would "be making changes to the public health advice right up until the first ball is bowled".



He said those attending would be able to catch public transport, and would need to wear masks and use QR codes.

"Most importantly, we will be putting in place enough transport as if it was 50 per cent capacity - so there will be enough space," he said.



Mr Barilaro also urged people from regional NSW to rethink their attendance at the test, as well as their travel to Sydney.

"If you can change your plans I urge you to do so because it could be a simple infection that then goes back to the regions and could cause us much more concern," he said.

The Health minister said people from Auburn, Berala, Lidcombe North, Potts Hill, Regents Park or Rookwood must not attend the SCG, or they would face a $1000 fine.



Updated health alert in Berala

NSW Health has updated its advice regarding the BWS and Woolworths in Berala



It is critical that people who visited these venues from 20 December to 31 December are tested for COVID-19 and follow the appropriate advice regarding self-isolation, depending on whether they are a close or casual contact.



Those identified as close contacts from BWS and Woolworths in Berala should get tested and isolate for 14 days even if they receive a negative result. Household contacts of close contacts should isolate until the close contact has received a negative result.



People identified as casual contacts from these two venues should get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result. Please continue to monitor for symptoms, and if they appear, get tested again.

BWS Berala

Sunday, 20 December

Close contacts: 12:30pm - 2pm

Casual contacts: all other times that day

Monday, 21 December

Casual contacts: all day

Tuesday, 22 December

Close contacts: 12.45pm - 9.15pm

Casual contacts: all other times that day

Wednesday, 23 December

Close contacts: 1:40pm - 9.15pm

Casual contacts: all other times that day

Thursday, 24 December

Close contacts: 12:40pm - 9:15pm

Casual contacts: all other times that day

Saturday, 26 December

Close contacts: 9.55am - 7.15pm

Casual contacts: all other times that day

Sunday, 27 December

Close contacts: 12.40pm - 8.15pm

Casual contacts: all other times that day

Monday, 28 December

Close contacts: 9.30am - 7.15pm

Casual contacts: all other times that day

Tuesday, 29 December

Close contacts: 1.45pm - 9.15pm

Casual contacts: all other times that day

Wednesday, 30 December

Close contacts: 12.45pm - 9.15pm

Casual contacts: all other times that day

Thursday, 31 December

Close contacts: 8.30am - 3pm

Casual contacts: all other times that day

Woolworths Berala

Anyone who attended at any time between Sunday, 20 December and Thursday, 31 December should get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received. Please continue to monitor for symptoms, and if they appear, get tested again.

The story Four new COVID-19 cases, and a new alert for three towns in regional NSW first appeared on Illawarra Mercury.